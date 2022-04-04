“They were all over the road, squished flat by tires,” said Bieri, 23, then a freshman ecology student at Northern Michigan University in the Upper Peninsula.

“I’ve always loved salamanders, and it really made me sad,” he said about the 4-inch, bug-eyed amphibians, a common species in east-central North America.

On that drizzly night in 2018, he said he was the only one in the park to witness the yearly migration that happens over several weeks in the spring.

Story continues below advertisement

“I saw them crossing the road en masse,” said Bieri, adding that they go to their breeding ponds when the weather is just right — rainy and 30 to 40 degrees.

Advertisement

The following year, Bieri said he knew he had to do something to help the blue-spotted salamanders that were being crushed by people who drove their cars into the park to stargaze, not knowing any better.

“I’ve been fascinated by swamps and ponds since I was a kid chasing frogs and turtles, so of course, I was out there,” he said.

Bieri went to the tool he knew best: He started a university research project to figure out how many of the salamanders were being killed by tires in Presque Isle Park every year.

“It’s impossible for a driver to see them at night because they’re black and the asphalt is black,” said Bieri, explaining that the long-tailed salamanders move slowly, increasing their chance of being squashed.

Bieri checked the park road every day for several weeks to see how many salamanders had died during their migration journey.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

He got other students to help with his research, and together they tagged salamanders to get a feel for their numbers, he said.

They found about 400 dead salamanders on the road that spring, and learned that many of them were getting wiped out on the park’s main thoroughfare every year, Bieri said.

He released his findings, and upon seeing them, Marquette decided in 2020 to block a quarter-mile section of the park’s main road during migration season, from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

That year, Bieri found only three salamanders flattened by car tires, a big victory.

The road closure now happens every year, and other groups joined the city to help let the public know about the salamander’s plight, including the Superior Watershed Partnership and Northern Michigan University.

Story continues below advertisement

Once residents found out about the salamanders, they flocked to the park to see them, leaving their cars in safely designated areas, and searching for the critters on foot, Bieri said.

Advertisement

“Most people didn’t even know they were there,” he said. “I was happy to help share that magic.”

Now, salamander-watching expeditions are so popular in Marquette that the city has decided to hold its first Salamander Days this spring — six weeks of events including a salamander art show and hikes to learn about the amphibians’ habitat. A local brewery has even come up with a special salamander beer, but it’s golden hued, not blue.

Local resident Dan Barrington, 64, proposed the celebration last year.

“I thought it sounded like a magical idea — I’d been out to watch the migration with my wife and I was mesmerized,” Barrington said. “The salamanders are really sweet and not many people had seen them before.”

He and a friend, Elizabeth “Puck” Bates, took his proposal to Tiina Morin, Marquette’s arts and culture manager, and she was immediately on board, he said. Barrington got to work crafting two giant blue-spotted salamanders from plywood and foam to promote Salamander Days.

Although blue-spotted salamanders are not endangered, they’re an indicator species that can alert humans to problems in the ecosystem, said Tyler Pendrod, a program manager at Superior Watershed Partnership, a lake protection group in Marquette.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“What’s really cool about Eli’s research is that a lot of educational programming has come out of it,” he said. “Children are experiencing nature in a way they never did before. From 10 to 11 at night in April, the parking lot at the park is now packed.”

Blue-spotted salamanders venture out only in full darkness and they’re best viewed with a flashlight on a rainy night, Bieri said.

He said he is delighted to see families carefully walking along the roadside at night with flashlights, hoping to catch the beginning of the spring migration, when the salamanders come out in droves.

Bieri is missing this year’s salamander celebration because he is on vacation in Fiji. This summer, he plans to start a master’s degree program in Australia.

“I’ll be doing research on frog responses to wildfires,” Bieri said. He added that he eventually hopes to become a wildlife biologist.