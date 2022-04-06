FILE - The soccer shirt, center, worn by Argentina’s Diego Maradona in the 1986 World Cup quarterfinal against England is displayed at the National Football Museum in Manchester, England Nov. 26, 2020. The shirt worn by Diego Maradona when he scored the controversial “Hand of God” goal against England in the 1986 World Cup is for sale for the first time. Auctioneer Sotheby’s said Wednesday, April 6, 2022 that the jersey could fetch more than 4 million pounds ($5.2 million) in an online auction that opens April 20. (AP Photo/Jon Super, file)Comment CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...