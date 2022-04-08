For these parents, Jackson’s confirmation belongs to their daughters

The moment the news broke on Thursday afternoon, Sabriya Williams grabbed her phone and sent a text to her 16-year-old daughter: “Justice Jackson was just confirmed!!!!!!!!!” Samiya, who was sitting in her high school history class, responded immediately with a flurry of heart, flame and party hat emoji. “Congrats mom, we did it!” she wrote back.

For Williams and her daughter, Thursday’s Senate vote confirming Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court is the culmination of a journey they began two years ago when President Biden made a pledge to nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme Court.

As a co-founder of the D.C.-based nonprofit She Will Rise, Williams, 49, has led efforts to ensure the historic moment would come to pass, and she often brought her daughter along for the ride.

Samiya helped mail out care packages, pass out T-shirts during events and even took on speaking engagements, Williams said, addressing large crowds from the steps of the Supreme Court.

“Because I was in a position to, I wanted to immerse her into actual history,” Williams said. “I wanted to immerse her into this process of what it looks like and what it feels like — all of the good and the bad, and as we saw, unfortunately, some of the ugly.”

Many other parents had the same idea.

As news alerts flooded phones on Thursday, some tweeted about how they were engaging their kids with the historic event. “Another yes you can moment for my daughter to see that she can do all things!” one user wrote.

“Can’t wait to add Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s book to my kids/grandkids reading collection!” another tweet read.

In one widely shared tweet, Myron Clifton, 57, posted a photo of Jackson beaming during her confirmation hearings. In his caption, he said he would use the image to tell his 17-year-old daughter, Leah Dean, what Jackson looked like during the most important interview of her life.

“I wanted to capture that moment to let her know that as a woman, you will be in situations where, even though you deserve to be there, you will not be wanted,” said Clifton, an author who is based in Sacramento. “In those moments, you will have an opportunity to show why you belong.”

Jennifer Turner, an assistant professor of sociology at Hollins University, said Jackson’s confirmation is indicative of the kinds of opportunities parents use in racial socialization — a parenting practice to help kids learn about race.

She added that approaches like Clifton’s can help parents reinforce positive images of representation, perseverance and possibilities for their children.

“I think that this particular moment would be something that they would use to tell their children, especially their daughters, ‘You can do anything,’ ” she said.

In her research into how Black mothers talk to their children about race, Turner said that moms often focus on different issues with boys than they do with girls. And these conversations often begin at a very young age for children.

That’s been the case for 32-year-old mom Tanika Saint Amand, who has gradually introduced her daughter Zola to children’s books and daily affirmations that she hopes will help her understand her self-worth as she grows older.

“She is 2 years old and … very aware, very advanced,” said Saint Amand, who is based in Killeen, Tex., and owns a skin care brand. “She’s watching me, so I need her to see me love my hair, I need her to see me reading, I need her to see me working because I’m her first teacher.”

As the pair watched the confirmation vote this week, Saint Amand said her daughter began clapping with the lawmakers on television. “She’s probably not going to remember,” she said, “but it was beautiful just to see.”

Rather than Jackson’s race being at the forefront of Zola’s mind, Saint Amand said she hopes that the moment will remind her daughter of the importance of hard work and determination.

In her opening statement during the confirmation hearings last month, Jackson acknowledged to her daughters that she “did not always get the balance right” in juggling her career and motherhood — an admission that moved moms like Ivy Johnson, a 46-year-old mental health counselor in Houston.

“It was kind of like she was speaking to me, because I know what that balance is like to have to be fully there for your children and then want to be fully there for your career, and some days feeling like you’re missing the mark,” said Johnson, who has a 7-year-old daughter named Joey. “But you keep pressing on because you know that you’re doing it for a reason. And those are the things that, as a mother, you hope that your children see in you.”

She believes Jackson’s daughter Leila, 17, recognized her mother’s efforts that day, citing a viral photo that captured the teenager beaming proudly behind Jackson.

Turner, of Hollins University, agreed. “To have this woman onstage about to be appointed to the highest court in the land and have her daughter looking on adoringly at her, it says so much about their relationship,” she said. “We need so many more of those positive representations to counter the negative stereotypes that we’ve seen and that have been portrayed for so long.”

Amid a wave of book-banning efforts that often target titles focused on racial identity, Turner expressed the importance for parents talk to their kids about race. “One of the major ways for us to tackle racism in this country is to start with children,” Turner said, “because if we can start early, we can prevent children from turning into adults that discriminate.”

A few weeks ago, Gema Orchard, 41, said she was shocked to hear her 8-year-old daughter Ruby had not learned about Jackson in school. “She was like, ‘I haven't really heard about that, what's going on?’” recalled Orchard, a stay-at-home mom in the Los Angeles area.

So Orchard said she tried to explain to her daughter the historic nature of Jackson’s hearing as her other two sons listened in. “I said, ‘You’re living in a moment in history that you’re going to remember when you’re older — you’ll remember this.’”

Williams echoes this sentiment, adding that Jackson’s ascension to the Supreme Court will be more impactful to her daughter Samiya’s generation. “A lot of these decisions are for her lifetime,” Williams said.

“It’s such a wonderful time to be … a Black woman with a Black daughter,” she said. “And even a Black son because … this is not just a victory for Black women. It’s a victory for everybody.”

