Style The Washington Post’s Peeps diorama contest returns on TikTok Check out the 2022 entries below Loading... “This is fine,” submitted by Bradley Roan, was just one of many entries this year. (Bradley Roan)

The Washington Post’s annual Peeps diorama contest has a long and storied history, starting all the way back in 2007. It’s a simple concept: Make an elaborate diorama, but with Peeps. As the contest has grown, so has the malleability of the marshmallow-y treat. Not only do Peeps come in bird and rabbit shapes, Peeps also come in far more flavors now, too, including the very confusing Hot Tamales Peeps. There’s even a Peeps cereal: a Lucky Charms-esque breakfast filled to the brim with mini-Peeps.

While the American Dream lives on, and thrives in this sparkly treat, The Post’s Peeps diorama contest nearly died. After being discontinued in 2017, the Peeps were left without a shoe box for four straight years. Enter The Washington Post TikTok Team.

Starting in 2021, we revived the contest on TikTok. In the midst of lockdown, we received more than 80 elaborate cabin-fever-induced submissions. The revived contest once again allows Post readers to submit their dioramas in picture form, but they’re also encouraged to show off their dioramas in a TikTok.

After asking our 1.3 million TikTok followers for Peeps dioramas, we were once again overwhelmed with TikTok and photo submissions — and one lengthy YouTube video from a very creative 7-year-old. The dioramas were judged on the following criteria:

Theme: These are often film references or news stories. Typically, the best themes are relevant to the year of the contest. See: this year’s “Squid Game” submission.

Originality: While Peeps have become more versatile, there’s only so much you can do with the two basic shapes. Contestants who really find a way to create an original master-peep-ce truly succeed.

Craftsmanship: Although a diorama typically exists within a shoe box, this is more about what someone can do with a small space and with the tools available to them in their apartment, house or Peep-filled castle.

Showmanship: This is where the new TikTok element comes into play. For those who submit their Peep dioramas on TikTok, this is where they can get a leg up on the competition. The local PBS station out of Minneapolis demonstrated that in this year’s Mister Rogers-themed PeepTok.

Edibility: Can you eat it? How much of it can you eat? Does the shoe box look edible? Is it cake? Am I cake? This category confused our judges (and likely readers) the most.

The winners will be announced Friday, April 15 at 3 p.m. Eastern time. Watch live exclusively on TikTok. In the meantime, here are a dozen of our favorite entries this year:

Peeple

This TikTok creator and Peep lover managed to incorporate a Peep-themed magazine cover and a dog.

‘Peep Game’

That first game in “Squid Game” was shocking television, but nothing compares to this red-icing-laced Peep massacre.

A Peep inside Canada

Canada has so much to offer. We’re grateful for this Peep inside.

Mallowline in Paris

With its cookie hats and Peep children, this Madeline-inspired diorama checked all the judging boxes, especially our fifth and most important principle: edibility.

‘Look at the Booones!’

We have absolutely no idea what’s happening here, but we are grateful for this submission from Sandy Bucceri and her 7-year-old son, David.

‘This is fine’

Bradley Roan dusted off a classic meme for this totally peaceful (everything is fine!) diorama.

A submission by Bradley Roan for the 2022 Washington Post Peeps diorama contest. (Video: The Washington Post, Photo: The Washington Post)

‘Won’t you be my neighbor?’

Who better to bring Mr. Peep Rogers to life than a local PBS station. The stop-motion here earned some huge showmanship points from our judges.

Washington Post TikTok Team

More than 1,000 Washington Post TikToks were created in Dave’s apartment, which was re-created for this TikTok. User @july7girl even incorporated the sound from an original Post TikTok.

Salem Peep Trial

Some people make a Peep diorama for fun, some people create one for homework. This CalCreative eighth-grade class deserves an A+.

Jurassic Peeps

Finally! An entry that incorporated Peeps cereal. The judges took notice of this new and original use of Peeps.

Red Hot Chili Peepers at 9:30 Club

Dream of Cali-Peep-ication. This Peep concert diorama rocked. Display it in the Smithsonian, or the actual 9:30 Club.

Washington Post Peeps Hunt

In the spirit of bringing back beloved Washington Post traditions like the Peep diorama contest, TikTok user @acirehtote made a strong case for the return of The Post scavenger hunt.

Follow The Washington Post on TikTok for the latest news and Peeps.

