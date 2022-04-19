Perspective

Placeholder while article actions load

Welcome to The Work Day, a series that charts a single day in various women’s working lives — from gallery owners to stay-at-home parents to chief executives. In this installment, we hear from Shaneé Turnbull, a diversity recruitment manager who recorded a workday in March. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Interested in contributing to a future installment of The Work Day? Fill out this form.

Name: Shaneé Turnbull

Location: Atlanta

Job titles: Manager, diversity recruitment; senior executive recruiter; talent acquisition partner; business owner

Previous jobs: There isn’t a degree for recruiting. Almost everyone in recruiting discovered it by chance. You either love it or hate it. I was working in commercial real estate right out of college — and hated it. While networking, I happened to meet someone who was a recruiter, and she convinced me to work at her company. There are a lot of similarities, in terms of process, with recruiting and real estate. So pivoting into recruiting was easy for me, and I was hooked after making my first offer. (The candidate cried tears of joy.) A couple of years later, I opened a boutique staffing firm, hired two employees and began making placements for some of the top companies in Atlanta.

What led me to my current role: While recruiting for several years in different environments, I noticed keywords and phrases that hiring leaders typically used as an excuse to pass on underrepresented talent. After hearing “She’s not a culture fit” or “He didn’t give me the warm fuzzies” or “She has small kids, and this role may be too much for her” too many times, I realized that I don’t want to just fill job vacancies — I want to use my expertise to shift mind-sets and influence change. My current role at Voya is fulfilling because it marries my expertise in recruiting with my passion for diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). I feel supported by a company that cares about people and their financial well-being.

How I spend the majority of my workday: Meetings and presentations! I create, implement and execute innovative diversity recruitment solutions in order to attract and retain diverse talent. This requires consulting with Voya leaders to help progress diversity recruitment in their organizations, leveraging cross functional partners to drive impact, and collaborating with internal colleagues and external organizations to drive programs across diverse candidate channels.

My workday

6 a.m.: I get dressed, log in to work and review my to-do list as I quietly take in the morning with a nice cup of percolated coffee. I have approximately one hour before mayhem begins.

7 a.m.: We wake up the kids — a 2-year-old and 3-year-old. If they wake up crying, it’s going to be a rough morning. Nonetheless, my husband and I wash their faces, brush their teeth and get them dressed. We then take them downstairs to get settled for breakfast. As they eat, I pack lunches and comb hair while my husband gets ready for work. Once he comes down, that’s our cue that it’s time to go! My daughter requires me to kiss both her hands and then her forehead when I say goodbye. I give hugs and a kiss, and I stand at the doorway waving bye until they can’t see me anymore. The house is still.

8:47 a.m.: I begin to respond to emails.

9:14 a.m.: Morning call from sis. We talk as she drops her kids off to school. I simultaneously work on a DEI survey regarding questions about disability hiring practices at Voya.

10:31 a.m.: Consult with a teammate who is struggling to find a diverse slate for a hard-to-fill position.

10:58 a.m.: Pull up the day care’s video camera — my daughter is doing a funky dance that makes me giggle. My son is playing outside. They’re having fun.

11:02 a.m.: One-on-one with our campus recruiter to discuss upcoming internships and recruitment activities at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

11:30 a.m.: A meet-and-greet with a new diversity partner to review our partnership agreement for 2022.

12:03 p.m.: It’s a nice day! I take a 30-minute walk, but I forgot about the pollen. I take over-the-counter allergy medicine and then eat leftovers.

1 p.m.: Jump on staff meeting call.

3:03 p.m.: Check on the kids.

3:15 p.m.: Meet with Voya’s disability and veterans recruiter to discuss recruiting process with external partners.

4 p.m.: Connect with a new hire who has questions about compensation.

4:58 p.m.: Send out necessary emails and update my to-do list for the next day.

5:15 p.m.: Pick up the kids from day care; talk to my mom on the way. Oops. I forgot the car snacks. You do not want to be in the car with toddlers who want snacks. If you know, then you know. Quick detour to the grocery store.

7 p.m.: Dinner time! We have picky eaters, so we have brown stew chicken, rice and broccoli for the adults; chicken nuggets and broccoli for the kids (and we pray they eat it). They eat half. Good enough! We watch ABC News and then “Jeopardy!” and catch up on our day.

8:04 p.m.: Bath time, story time, prayers and bedtime.

9:02 p.m.: I wind down with a long, hot shower. I peek in on the kids, give God thanks, do some light scrolling on social media, and I drift off to sleep.

2:02 a.m.: My daughter comes into the room crying and crawls into the bed. I soothe her back to sleep. She sleeps horizontally for the rest of the night.

