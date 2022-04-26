Perspective

Placeholder while article actions load

Welcome to The Work Day, a series that charts a single day in various women’s working lives — from gallery owners to stay-at-home parents to chief executives. In this installment, we hear from Raya Maday, an AccuWeather meteorologist who recorded a workday in March. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Interested in contributing to a future installment of The Work Day? Fill out this form.

Name: Raya Maday

Age: 27

Location: Wichita

Job title: AccuWeather lead storm warning meteorologist

Previous jobs: Before AccuWeather, I worked at WeatherFlow, where I was a senior customer service agent. I also worked as a weather tutor at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, in tandem with the customer service role.

What led me to my current role: I have been passionate about meteorology since childhood. I grew up in New Smyrna Beach, Fla., where my dad was a palm tree farmer. I would help him cover the palm trees for the first winter frost, and any time there was severe weather in the forecast, my dad and I would be looking for it. Around 2004–2005, a parade of hurricanes roared through our hometown, and my family and I spent a few evenings hunkered down in the interior-most room of our house. That fear of not knowing what, when and how severe weather would hit was terrifying. I set my eyes on meteorology to have a foundation of knowledge on weather, and my fear turned into fascination and obsession.

I went back to school at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University for operational meteorology and emergency management and started gaining experience through a couple of other meteorology jobs at smaller companies. However, it was always a goal of mine to end up at AccuWeather — a powerful and trusted brand that has been around for 60 years and is considered the leader in commercial meteorology.

I was so excited to finally get an internship at AccuWeather in 2016. I made the 24-hour drive from my home in Florida for the internship — totally worth it! After I graduated, I was hired by AccuWeather full time.

I couldn’t ask for a better job and career path. Meteorology literally led me to my fiance, Tom, who proposed during a tornado storm chase. Beyond my personal life, it is rewarding to be helping people, communities and businesses navigate the most challenging and volatile weather we have seen in decades, and to also be helping save lives and livelihoods.

How do I spend the majority of my day: Each day is unique — and that is part of the reason my job is so rewarding. There are a few different ways a day could go, the first as a shift coordinator. I spend the entire eight- to nine-hour shift as the primary decision-maker, ensuring that meteorologists who are feeding data into our forecasts, monitoring severe weather, or speaking to our clients and media have their expected duties and can best utilize their strengths.

On days that I am not the primary decision-maker, I am either on the warning desk or forecasting for the next big storm at AccuWeather’s Severe Weather Center in Wichita. At this hub, we prepare customers for blizzards, tornadoes, hurricanes, floods and many other kinds of severe weather across the United States, Canada and Mexico, supported by our meteorology team at our Global Weather Center in State College, Pa., and in other locations globally. AccuWeather also monitors severe weather for all locations worldwide.

My responsibilities in this role include providing companies with emergency weather briefings — for example, one day I supported a Fortune 500 company with a tropical briefing for a landfalling hurricane, issued snow warnings and forecast severe weather.

My workday

Here is a peek inside AccuWeather operations on a day with a severe weather outbreak. This is one of the busiest types of days we have. Fortunately, I don’t normally work such a long day, but when the weather calls for it, I spring into action and do what is necessary to keep people safe.

7 a.m.: I wake up, hoping my fiance will be the first to get out of bed to make coffee and feed our two cats and one dog. Every morning, I appreciate that I don’t have to rotate to midnight shifts for the foreseeable future, which I had to do for the first four years of my job. Weather never sleeps!

7:30 a.m.: I finally roll out of bed to find my fiance drinking day-old coffee with ice (that’s how he prefers it), leaving me the choice to make drip or French press coffee. Knowing what lies ahead and how busy it will be when I get into the office, I know a French press is in order, and I pour myself two cups.

9:12 a.m.: I drive exactly eight minutes to work to start my 10 a.m. shift. While the math may not add up right, I prefer to arrive early to enjoy another cup of coffee (are we at three cups now?). This morning, because it is going to be an active day, I proactively get in early to ensure that the day runs smoothly and that I can thoroughly review the notes from the overnight shift coordinator.

10 a.m.: I run through my to-do list: training meteorologists, providing special forecasts and being on tap to support the warning desk.

11 a.m.: Just about every hour, we have a new shift of meteorologists coming in seeking my guidance on today’s tasks. It is an awesome responsibility when the weather becomes more active throughout the day, especially when meteorologists are depending on me for their daily assignments and important input on key forecast decisions. I remind myself that I was put in the coordinator role for reasons having to do with my expertise and calm demeanor.

1:30 p.m.: We have one of several daily internal meetings between the expert forecasters at the AccuWeather Severe Weather Center and AccuWeather’s Global Weather Center in State College. This is when we align as colleagues on our approach to any severe weather that day, a process we call “consensus forecasting.” We are constantly collaborating — we have a 24/7 Zoom call going between our office and the operations in State College. Our offices are also extremely collaborative, and they are buzzing right now with people bouncing ideas off each other.

2 p.m.: Time for lunch! Today, it’s rosemary and lemon roasted chicken thighs with homemade potato crisps. During the pandemic, my fiance filled his time by trying a new recipe every day for dinner. And I spent that time fulfilling my appetite.

4 p.m.: Today has quickly turned busy — a slew of tornadoes is expected to hit Texas, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida tonight. I am making sure our forecasting team has all the tools and resources they need to get accurate warning and preparedness information to our customers and to share with our forecasters and journalists who produce content for our digital platforms. We all know how important getting the forecast right is — lives and businesses are on the line.

6 p.m.: Busy would be an understatement. This is the part of the day when I would be closing my computer and heading home. Not today — the tornado outbreak has reached its peak. An unwritten part of my job is to make sure that the meteorologists on shift are not burning out and in need of a quick break to recharge. I’m pushing them to take a snack break, get their dinner or just to look away from their screen for a few minutes. A perk of being a high performer is that I thrive in high-pressure situations, and I try to use that ability to help others in the thick of it.

On a normal day where I can get out of work on time, I would go and enjoy high-intensity hot yoga, bike down the river or take a walk with my dog, Piper. Unfortunately, the weather has decided that won’t be happening today.

8 p.m.: I’m pushing 11 hours now, but I am still needed. Because of the personal relationships we’ve built with our clients, we call them by phone if they don’t confirm an immediate tornado warning so they can make the best weather-related decisions. In addition to our forecasting work, we also help with client and product support — connecting the dots between what our clients need and our technical capabilities.

8:30 p.m.: I leave work, taking a breath from the 11-plus-hour day. I am very conscious of the role I have just played in helping people, businesses and communities make the best weather-impacted decisions when seconds count and lives are on the line. I remind myself how rewarding it is working in a leadership operational role. I smile at myself in the elevator mirror and tell myself: “You did it, you’ve accomplished the hardest day so far of the year.”

8:38 p.m.: I’m home at last, exhausted but feeling accomplished. I fight the urge to go right to sleep without dinner. Thankfully, my fiance cooked a homemade meal of quesadillas. It’s not nearly as exotic as what he normally cooks, but his day was exhausting, too.

9 p.m.: We turn on “Gilmore Girls” and hope that Rory will never get back with Dean, even though this is our third time binge-watching the show, and we know the outcome. Sometimes it’s nice to watch people leading relatively regular, uneventful lives after a busy day.

10 p.m.: The accomplishment of the day and the exhaustion quickly turn into falling asleep on the couch with our cats, Indie and Gale Force, and we turn in for the night, catching some important Z’s until we start all over again — tomorrow.

