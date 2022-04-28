Black woman named high school valedictorian 38 years after snub

Placeholder while article actions load

Tracey Meares never doubted that she was the top student at her Illinois high school. But unlike previous star pupils who were named valedictorians, she didn’t get the title — which would have made her the first Black student at her school to earn that distinction. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Nearly 40 years later, though, Meares, 55, was awarded the long-deserved designation. On April 16, the superintendent of Springfield Public School District 186 presented her with a certificate and valedictorian medal before an audience of 350 people, who had just watched the premiere of the documentary “No Title for Tracey.”

The film chronicles Meares’s youth, and the systemic racism she faced, particularly as a senior in high school in 1984. Although Meares had the highest-weighted grade-point average in her senior class, instead of receiving the valedictorian title that was historically bestowed upon the highest achiever, she was named “top student” — alongside a White peer, Heather Russell.

Meares’s academic standing was superior to Russell’s. Several instances reinforced to Meares and her family that the snub stemmed from racism perpetrated by school administers.

“It was obvious that it had to have something to do with race,” Meares said.

The first hint was when Meares’s guidance counselor told her that she put a lock on her filing cabinet after she found the head counselor sifting through Meares’s academic records. The guidance counselor suspected that he was seeking to tamper with her grades, Meares said.

Meares, now a professor at Yale Law School, was “really confused about what could motivate someone to want to do that,” she said.

Her parents, who are featured in the film, also recalled that school administrators began introducing Russell as the top senior student in various service clubs, even though their daughter had a higher-weighted GPA. The family contacted the principal and head counselor about their concerns.

“For the most part, at Springfield High School, up until that moment, I felt completely embraced,” said Meares, who took advanced classes. She was also a cheerleader and a varsity athlete, as well as a member of the school band and French club.

As graduation day drew near, the school abruptly announced it would forgo its tradition of naming valedictorians and salutatorians, and instead honor two “top students,” Mears said.

“There was no justification for this decision that made sense,” Meares said. “It was devastating.”

The new system remained in place until 1992, when the valedictorian and salutatorian titles returned. Since then, there have been five Black valedictorians in the school district.

In a local newspaper article published in the State Journal-Register announcing the top students at Springfield High School, Meares’s name appears second to Russell’s, despite alphabetically being first.

Heather Russell did not respond to an interview request from Ansley during the filming process, and she also did not respond to a request for comment from The Washington Post. In March, Russell told the Illinois Times that she “did not know enough about the matter to comment.”

As Meares moved through life — first studying engineering at the University of Illinois, where she completed her bachelor’s of science degree in 1988, then graduating from University of Chicago Law School in 1991 — she said she rarely spoke of the snub. Even as decades passed, it still stung.

“I never talked about it at all,” she said, adding that her closest current friends did not know about what happened until recently.

But when Maria Ansley, an Illinois-based medical photographer, expressed interest in producing a documentary about her story, Meares hesitantly agreed.

Ansley, who had no filmmaking experience, heard Meares’s story last year during a trip with friends, which included Meares’s sister, Nicole Florence.

“This story needs to be told,” Ansley remembered thinking. “I pitched it to someone at our local news channel, but when nothing happened, I said, all right, I’m doing it.”

At first, when her sister proposed the idea, “I didn’t want to do it at all,” Meares said. Eventually, though, she agreed to participate in an interview because “I realized how important it was to my sister.”

There were several reasons Florence was eager for Meares to tell her story.

“As her younger sister, I wanted to be her champion,” said Florence, a physician who lives in Springfield, which she described as “still incredibly racially divided.”

While Meares initially agreed to share her story to appease her sister, she soon realized that it was, in fact, a cathartic experience.

“I have more peace about it,” she said.

In hindsight, her career — in which she focused on social justice and policing — has been, at least in part, shaped by what she experienced as a 17-year-old.

“I choose the path of doing something where I could try to make a difference,” said Meares, who also credits her professional motivation to her parents and grandparents and their dedication to civil rights.

Meares became the first Black woman to be granted tenure at both the University of Chicago Law School and Yale Law School.

“Once you start telling this story to people, it’s hard to avoid the conclusion that I do the kinds of things that I do because I am still deeply interested in this problem,” Meares said. “It comes down to a lot of my research of legitimacy; people care about being treated with dignity and respect, and people care that decisions are fair.”

Jennifer Gill, the current superintendent of Springfield Public School District 186, said when she heard about what Meares had faced as a teenager, she sought to right the wrong — in some small way.

“We did go back in time and look at her permanent record to ascertain that she was number one out of 266 students that year, based on the weighted GPA scale,” Gill said.

Gill said she hoped that awarding Meares with her long-overdue valedictorian title would contribute to “the healing process for not only Tracey and her family, but also District 186,” adding, “I certainly hope that she feels more welcome in our community than she did.”

“No Title for Tracey” was screened for the first time at the Hoogland Center for the Arts in Springfield on April 16 and will be available to the public in the coming weeks, although streaming details have not yet been determined.

As the film started playing on the big screen, “I got goose bumps and I had tears running down my face; it was so overwhelming,” said Ansley, who produced the documentary on a grass-roots budget of about $100.

After the premiere, Gill presented Meares with the traditional valedictorian medal and certificate. It was a shock to Meares, who had no idea she would be receiving the belated honor.

“I’m really gratified that my parents got to see it happen,” she said.

Additionally, Meares was named the 2022 Springfield High School Hall of Fame recipient, an annual honor awarded to an alumnus who has achieved national prominence.

The Southern Illinois University School of Medicine’s Institute for Plastic Surgery — where Ansley works as a medical photographer — also created a scholarship in Meares’s name for an underrepresented fourth-year student.

“This is where her true legacy begins, in bringing more outstanding people of color into our community,” Florence said of her sister.

For Meares, receiving the four-decades-delayed valedictorian title did not serve to balance the scales of justice. It did, however, offer her a sense of peace — and hope for a better, more fair future.

“It’s very freeing,” Meares said.

