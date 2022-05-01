Perspective

We have all been there. You log into Zoom and people are chatting about themselves — what they ate for lunch, what their ugly dog did last night, etc. — and the minutes are ticking, ticking, ticking. Ten minutes go by, and finally, someone says, “Alright, let’s get this started.” So you go “around the horn” to see what people are “noodling” on. Some are “following leads” and others are “ideating.” Does anyone actually know what’s going on??? Let’s make everyone answer an intimate icebreaker, and let’s make it last for 20 minutes.