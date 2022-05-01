Lifestyle
Perspective

How not to run a meeting

By LA Johnson
Today at 10:00 a.m. EDT
We have all been there. You log into Zoom and people are chatting about themselves — what they ate for lunch, what their ugly dog did last night, etc. — and the minutes are ticking, ticking, ticking. Ten minutes go by, and finally, someone says, “Alright, let’s get this started.” So you go “around the horn” to see what people are “noodling” on. Some are “following leads” and others are “ideating.” Does anyone actually know what’s going on??? Let’s make everyone answer an intimate icebreaker, and let’s make it last for 20 minutes.

I have worked as a woman in corporate America for over 10 years, and I have graciously compiled my expert tips on how to ensure your next meeting will be the worst possible ever.

