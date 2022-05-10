Placeholder while article actions load

In the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s leaked draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade, protesters gathered this past weekend outside the Basilica of St. Patrick’s Old Cathedral in Manhattan — “They say no choice, we say pro-choice!” — and faced a heckler. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “You have no choice,” replied the man from his wide-stance perch atop the church steps. He was wearing a baseball cap and a sweatshirt bearing the insignia of the New York Fire Department. “Not your body, not your choice,” he said. “Your body is mine. And you’re having my baby.”

The most shocking thing wasn’t what the man said but how he said it. He did not seem angry. He was not brandishing the Book of Revelation. His tone was civil, even friendly. His posture, casual. There was a real joie de vivre to this fella’s jackwagonry. His delivery was akin to that of an office worker who’d hit it the jackpot on a scratch ticket, now cheerfully trading barbs at his going-away party. It was the voice of someone who has all the winning numbers.

Advertisement

The protesters sounded like those who had lost. “They say no choice, we say pro-choice” doesn’t have the oomph you wish it did when the “they” in question is the Supreme Court plus enough conservative U.S. senators to prevent the passage of national pro-choice legislation.

The Women’s March held in response to Donald Trump’s 2016 election felt like an empowering call to action. This feels like rearranging protest signs on the Titanic.

But here we are in this odd no woman’s land. The draft opinion has been leaked, but the decision has not been made. The rights are gone but they are still there, for now. What else is there to do but protest — either as a political tactic or as an expression of grief?

As protests have continued outside churches and the Supreme Court, the most controversial have been the Supreme Court justices’ personal residences. Of the five justices expected to vote for overturning Roe v. Wade, Brett M. Kavanaugh is thought of as the most moderate and therefore swingable, and the crowds of sign-wielders and candle-holders started there. But protesters also made an appearance at the home of Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., and on Monday paid a visit to Samuel Alito.

Advertisement

There are two sets of questions related to these protests cropping up in some of the Washington area’s swankiest neighborhoods.

The first: Is this a good idea, strategically? Does appearing outside a justice’s home have a chance of changing that justice’s mind?

I think we are safe in assuming Alito is fully committed to overturning Roe; he wrote the draft opinion. Roberts seems reluctant to do so and might be angling for a middle way.

Which brings us to Kavanaugh — a man who, when presented with the accusation that he had drunkenly assaulted a fellow teenager in the 1980s, not only denied the allegation but accused Democrats of trying to exact “revenge on behalf of the Clintons.” So, I don’t know if the sight of liberal protesters on his street is going to make him feel more curious and open-minded about the jurisprudence of Roe.

Also the leaked draft has put conservative justices in a weird spot. The court is supposed to be independent, unswayed by public opinion or current events. How would it look for a justice to seemingly reverse his position on a major case because several dozen protesters yelled “My body, my choice” in the direction of his front porch?

Advertisement

If the goal were truly to change Kavanaugh’s mind, the best move is probably one that has nothing to do with protests, but rather a nonconfrontational negotiation based on shared interests, set up by moderates or fellow conservatives. Which is to say: Someone should load up Chief Justice Roberts and former justice Anthony M. Kennedy (Kavanaugh’s mentor) with a bottle of really good Scotch and some moderate talking points, and have them come get their boy.

The second question: Is it fair to protest outside of a public official’s private residence?

To hear some conservatives describe it, the justices’ streets have been taken over by lawless barbarians — “mob violence” is how Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) described it — and the White House was apparently squeamish, too. In a tweet, press secretary Jen Psaki both affirmed Biden’s belief in the right to protest, but simultaneously said judges “must be able to do their jobs without concern for their personal safety.” The U.S. code also frowns on the act: Title 18 prohibits picketing or parading outside of a “residence occupied or used by [a] judge, juror, witness, or court officer.” It’s a punishable offense. And there might also be local regulations against the protests, such as an ordinance in Montgomery County that prohibits picketing a private residence.

Advertisement

But here’s what I keep thinking about: I keep thinking of an interview with one of the protesters that appeared on local news. “You don’t get to take away my bodily autonomy and get to enjoy your Saturday at home,” the woman said. “You can do one or the other.”

She might well not have had any idea that it might be unlawful to protest outside a justice’s home. She might have merely been acting on what, to her, seemed fair. Why should the homes of justices be awarded the right to privacy, if the uteri of women are not? she seemed to be saying. Why should a man with the security of a lifelong appointment be spared the inconvenience of navigating the fallout of a bad decision if he’s willing to inflict that inconvenience one hundredfold on pregnant people?

Laws are not interpreted as pure exercises in theory. The opinions of Supreme Court justices can affect the lives not only of the parties in a particular case but also many, many human beings beyond that. But there is no easy mechanism for protesters to express their anguish to Supreme Court justices. They cannot be voted out, and they weren’t elected in.

Advertisement

When we talk about where and how protesters should protest, what we are really talking about is the question of what it means to be civil in a civil society, and how we define those terms. Are we referring to the respect we owe one another and the infrastructure we create to facilitate that respect? Or are we just talking about being nice?

Human accountability is the scaffolding of society. Nice is a paint job.

The man on the steps of St. Patrick’s Old Cathedral was speaking in a perfectly pleasant tone while saying outrageous things. “You’re having my baby,” he said, in a tone so casual he might as well have said, “You’re having the lasagna.” He didn’t sound as angry as the protesters did.

The protesters on the street in front of Kavanaugh’s home in Chevy Chase were not speaking in pleasant tones. And by showing up uninvited outside a man’s private home they were doing something that seemed uncivil in most every sense of the word.

Advertisement

This is the problem with determining what is ethical by merely looking at who is yelling.

The yellers aren’t always looking to stir up trouble. Sometimes they are trying to be seen, however they can, by the powerful men and women whose decisions impact their bodies and choices. The people who call for civility aren’t always better people. Sometimes they’ve just never been told that their bodies and their choices are about to be removed from their control.

GiftOutline Gift Article