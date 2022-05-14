Questions about birth control? This video series has answers.

As questions about birth control abound, it’s a good time to revisit The Lily’s video series, “When Used Correctly.” These seven videos, published in 2018, explore everything from the origins of the IUD to what it’s like to get the arm implant.
We’ve rounded them all up below for you to explore.
Episode 1: Cyberchondria
“Cyberchondriac” is now an actual word in the Oxford Dictionaries. Women tell us the last reproductive health question they Googled, and an expert tells us which sites we can trust.
Episode 2: How much do you know about contraception?
We asked women to answer five contraception questions. Watch to see how they did — and learn what the real answers are.
Episode 3: I got the arm implant
Two women talk about the Nexplanon arm implant: what insertion was like, the side effects and more.
Episode 4: The surprising history of the IUD
Do you have an IUD? If you were born in the 1950s, you might’ve had the Dalkon Shield. It killed at least 20 women and caused many other complications. See what it looked like, along with the Lippes Loop and other early contraceptive devices.
Episode 5: A key innovation in how we use the pill today
From the “dial” design to push packs, the way we use birth control pills today is thanks to innovations that date back to the 1960s.
Episode 6: Lorelai, Elaine and contraception
Washington Post executive producer Nicki DeMarco uncovers the many methods of approaching birth control on television.
Episode 7: A breakup over birth control
Post writer Lisa Bonos was in a new relationship that had more potential than any other in recent years. Until they had an argument about birth control that changed everything.
