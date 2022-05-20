Who is your work Joe Manchin?

Placeholder while article actions load

Look, Colby Boone just wanted to recycle. For months, he’d been carefully gathering cardboard, aluminum and glass into neat stacks near the garbage bins at the wastewater treatment plant in Winlock, Wash., where he’s a trainee. And every other week, the 27-year-old dutifully packed up the recyclables into his own car, on his own time, and dropped them off at a transfer station 20 minutes away.

Boone, the new guy, was careful not to push his agenda too hard with his colleagues — though, of course, he would have loved for the recycling to become a communal project. “I was sort of positive about the whole thing, like, ‘Hey, we should recycle cardboard. Do you care if I do this?’ ” he says. “I think it’s something everybody should be consciously aware of.”

One morning in November, however, Boone arrived to find his latest recycling pile in the industrial-grade trash can.

When he inquired about what had happened, Boone says, a co-worker coolly and crudely responded that he’d spoken with the plant operator and the two had decided they didn’t like Boone’s … well, let’s say his recycling baloney. When Boone asked why, he recalls, he eventually got the impression that the colleague hadn’t liked where it was placed. “To me, that’s a childish, immature sort of response,” Boone says. “I find it’s sort of a power play.”

For as long as humans have worked together as colleagues, pain-in-the-neck co-workers have been ruining their days at the office. You could call this person the thorn in your side, the sniper who’s got all your big ideas right in their crosshairs. The practical, sad-trombone Toby to your (perhaps overly) ambitious Michael Scott, the pedantic Cogsworth to your scheming, dreaming Lumiere. Or, in 2022, you might call them your personal Joe Manchin.

All winter long, the Democratic senator from West Virginia, alongside Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), declined to cast a crucial swing vote in favor of President Biden’s Build Back Better bill, imperiling Biden’s legacy. He and Sinema have also vowed not to eliminate the filibuster, which has helped sink both voting-rights legislation and Senate Democrats’ Hail-Mary effort last week to codify Roe v. Wade. Presidents: They’re just like us. Party-pooping, parade-raining colleagues and all.

Biden has reportedly tried several of the tricks the rest of us do when confronted with a problem colleague, including negotiating as well as getting fed up and instigating a confrontation. And yet, at the White House correspondents’ dinner on April 30, Biden found himself grinning and bearing it when Trevor Noah joked that it was an honor to be near “the most powerful man in the United States”: Joe Manchin.

Yes, Republicans also voted against Biden’s agenda items. But often the most grating road-blocker at work is the one who is on your team — and presumably on your side. Four years ago, Chris worked in the safety department of a road transportation company, on a team that sometimes had to get confrontational with the top brass. “We felt we were very safety-focused. Upper management was more focused on profits,” says Chris, who spoke on the condition that only his first name be used to avoid unwanted publicity for himself, his co-workers and his employer. “If we needed a driver to go on the road, they’d be like, ‘Hey, well, you’ve got trainees, don’t you?’ … And I’d be like, ‘Well, they’re not ready yet.’ ”

When a new colleague joined the team, though, she cozied up to management. Suddenly, their fast-and-loose requests were being granted, Chris says, and it jeopardized the whole team’s mission. “There was always some contrarian behavior from her that pushed back against what we were trying to accomplish,” he says. (After a year, Chris says, every employee on his team was laid off, save for the new one.)

Maureen Ambrose, a professor of business ethics at the University of Central Florida’s College of Business, notes that there are two kinds of workplace saboteur: the kind who’s acting out of spite and the kind who’s acting on principle.

What Ambrose has found is that spite-saboteurs usually have one of three broad categories of reasons. First: Perhaps the behavior of the targeted colleague is bothering them. Second, they may have unresolved issues of their own, such as poor impulse control or self-esteem. Or, third, the work situation has gotten to them, whether it’s high stress or high pressure to perform or a feeling of being treated unfairly. “People talk about it as a reaction to feeling powerless, as well — that it’s a way to reassert your control over a situation,” Ambrose says. So “if you can recognize what the cause of the behavior is, maybe you can provide them with some additional support.”

Still, sometimes an undercutting colleague does so in good faith. “If you had a team member who’s blocking the team goals, because they really think that the team is making a terrible mistake,” she says, “you’d deal with that differently than if you have a team member who’s blocking the team goals because their own self-interest benefits.”

In a case where it’s a moral objection, Ambrose recommends “trying to find common ground, trying to negotiate, trying to understand how their interests and your interests might be met” — and making it clear that the co-worker’s concerns are being taken seriously. “Anytime somebody disagrees with you in an organization,” Ambrose adds, “that person either has information that you don’t have or they’re interpreting the information that you do have in a different way.” Manchin has emphasized that his votes are representative of his constituency — a state where 69 percent of the vote in 2020 went to President Donald Trump.

New Orleans freelance writer Rob Walker, who was once the New York Times “Workologist” columnist and heard about countless undermining colleagues, agrees with Ambrose.

“This is something that no one who writes to an advice columnist ever wants to hear, but many people who write to advice columnists need to hear: Maybe you’re wrong,” Walker says. “Your first steps might be talk to other people in your peer group: ‘My colleague Joe is coming from this point of view, and I think he’s just being a jerk. What do you think?’ Listen to the answer, and maybe you have to adjust your own behavior.”

And certainly, some do maintain that it’s Manchin who’s in the right: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos (who owns The Washington Post) tweeted this week that Manchin saved the Democrats from themselves by blocking bills that he believes would have increased inflation.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment for this story. Manchin’s office pointed to occasions where the senator described the president as “the right person at the right time for America” as well as “a good human being, but also an astute politician who understands the process in the Senate.”

So how would Walker advise someone — say, a U.S. president — who wrote in to his advice column with an actual, non-metaphorical Joe Manchin problem? Picture it: I’ve been in this leadership role for a little over a year. I have big ambitions, but one of my colleagues just keeps sabotaging what the rest of my team and I want to accomplish.

In considering it, Walker realized how many more options the average American worker has than the president. For one thing, few organizations are designed to give one person the ability to fully halt a whole team’s goal. “The first step is try to figure out what that person’s agenda is and try to figure out how you can make your agenda align with theirs. And I feel like he’s done that,” Walker says. Biden also has another disadvantage: “Are you going to escalate this and talk to a superior? There is no superior.”

And a president, Walker points out, also can’t simply consider alternative employment. “He can’t just say, ‘Well, screw it. I’ll be president of some other country,’ ” Walker says with a laugh. “He’s really in a bind.”

