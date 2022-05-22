Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon to leave SNL as part of big cast shake-up

Placeholder while article actions load

Pete Davidson and Kate McKinnon said goodbye to “Saturday Night Live" during the finale of the show’s 47th season — as part of a major cast shake-up reported for the popular late-night comedy show. Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney are also leaving the show, according to the Associated Press, after SNL’s creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels predicted a “year of change” following the end of this season.

While the show has not formally acknowledged the exit of the four cast members, some openly said goodbye while others featured in skits with themes of departure during Saturday’s finale, hosted by actress Natasha Lyonne and featuring the band Japanese Breakfast. NBCUniversal could not immediately be reached for comment by The Washington Post early Sunday.

In the cold open, McKinnon played a woman who was abducted by aliens, and was interviewed at the Pentagon by U.S. intelligence officials.

Advertisement

Towards the end of the skit, McKinnon’s character volunteered to leave Earth with a group of aliens as part of a deal with the U.S. government to secure extraterrestrial technology.

“Well, Earth. I love you. Thanks for letting me stay awhile,” an emotional McKinnon said while stepping through a door made to look like the entrance of a space ship.

“Live From New York, It’s Saturday Night,” she added.

Davidson, playing himself, appeared on the “Weekend Update” segment and spoke openly of his departure and affection for the show.

After Anchor Colin Jost asked him, “are you officially leaving?” Davidson, 28, replied “yeah, man, Lorne [Michaels, the creator] accidentally gifted me a sock, so I’m free” — a reference to the character of Dobby in “Harry Potter,” an elf who is freed by his wizard masters when he is unexpectedly handed a sock.

“I appreciate SNL always having my back and allowing me to work on myself and grow,” a visibly emotional Davidson said.

Advertisement

Davidson, who in 2017 shared that he had been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, thanked SNL’s creator "for never giving up on me or judging me even when everyone else was, and believing in me and allowing me to have a place that I can call home with memories that will last a lifetime.”

Davidson said he was “so glad” to have shared his final sketch with the audience during the finale, in an Instagram post shared by “Saturday Night Live" writer Dave Sirus.

“I figured since I’m a stand up I’ll just try my stand up and personal bits on Weekend Update as myself and I’m so glad I did,” said the Instagram post, which was signed by Davidson, who is not on the social media platform. “I got to share so much with this audience and literally grow up in front of your eyes.”

The post featured a video of Davidson from eight years ago, in which the comedian said he “had just gotten back from doing my very first update and sketch.”

Advertisement

“It’s crazy to think that today I’ll be doing my last one,” he added.

Bryant also appeared on “Weekend Update,” reprising her tole as a Trend Forecaster with fellow cast members Bowen Yang and Michael Che.

In the section of the skit where the comedians predict what will be in or out in the future, Bryant, who has been on the show for a decade, says, “in: Ten nice years.”

Yang says, “in: A friend I couldn’t have done this without.”

Deadline and Variety reported Friday that Mooney was also leaving the show.

During Saturday’s finale, he played a concerned shareholder in a remake of the 1981 skit, “9:15 to 5:10” — which ended with Mooney and former SNL cast member Fred Armisen jumping out of the window of a high-rise building.

GiftOutline Gift Article