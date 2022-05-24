Placeholder while article actions load

Welcome to The Work Day, a series that charts a single day in various women’s working lives — from gallery owners to stay-at-home parents to chief executives. In this installment, we hear from Ghausia Ludwig, a research anthropologist who recorded a workday in April. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Interested in contributing to a future installment of The Work Day? Fill out this form.

Name: Ghausia Ludwig

Age: 44

Location: Chicago

Job title: Research anthropologist in Alzheimer’s

Previous jobs: Research analyst/anthropologist (2015-2019); research director (2011-2015); special projects (2009-2011); research manager (2007-2009); research analyst (2005-2007); anthropologist/cultural specialist (2003-2005)

What led me to my current role: I’ve always been interested in research — understanding my audience, wanting to learn more and giving those who want to speak a voice. When I decided to become an applied anthropologist years ago, not a lot of people knew what anthropology was. And many still do not know. People would ask me: “So, what do you do?” My response would immediately prompt people to ask me: “So, are you like Indiana Jones, or something?” I would smile and take the time to share what I study and do for a living (while putting away my fedora and Indiana Jones whip, of course).

After I graduated with my master’s degree, my goal was to take my anthropological lens and work in as many industries as possible, and I did exactly that. I’ve worked for nonprofit and corporate companies doing research and analysis. My next goal was to work in the education or health-care space, and I landed a role in education and then eventually came to my current position in health care, studying dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease among our priority populations — African American, Hispanic/Latino, South Asian, Asian and low-income White populations in the Chicago area. My goal here has been to use my anthropological/qualitative research lens to learn more about and prevent dementia and Alzheimer’s disease among these populations. I’m trying to address the disparities our priority populations experience in our country. At the same time, I’m helping medical students and colleagues understand qualitative research and implement the methods into their learning experiences.

How I spend the majority of the day: I’m attending meetings, conducting in-depth interviews with our respondents, reading and analyzing interview transcripts and writing out reports discussing our findings. I take the learnings and offer solutions and recommendations on how to address our research goals and community. Some days, I train colleagues and medical students on qualitative methods. I’m also building out my team’s qualitative portfolio so it can be used to teach others on our methods.

My workday

7:15 a.m.: I wake up. The very first thing I do is look out my window to my peaceful yard. I’m grateful to have this view every day because there’s always something happening. And I feel I need to try to keep up. Ducks taking a bath in the pond. Geese stopping to take a rest during their travels. Or, cardinals hiding in the trees to make sure it’s safe to eat from my bird feeders. And we can’t forget about our friendly muskrat that works diligently to build that perfect house in the local pond. After taking in the view, I do a quick yoga stretch.

7:30 a.m.: Head downstairs to make my daily cup of Earl Grey. I listen to music and make my breakfast. This morning, I’m having peanut butter toast with raisins, cinnamon and a banana. There’s that peaceful view again. Mornings provide the best views here. I check my socials, catch up on some news and see what the community is talking about. Recently, I’ve been following famous South Asians in the acting, advocacy and cooking worlds. They help me feel connected to my roots, something I was never able to do growing up as a first-generation kid. I’m happy to see famous South Asians integrating our culture into the global community.

8:20 a.m.: After my breakfast, I quickly make myself presentable and log on. Check on my meetings and tasks for the day. Today, I have three meetings (and the camera will need to be on). I also need to listen to recordings from a few focus groups and in-depth interviews I conducted last week, and I need to start thinking about my final report to leadership.

10 a.m.: Operations meeting to discuss the status of various projects across the center. Each team provides updates, as well as discusses challenges with reaching our elder respondents and outreach solutions.

11:30 a.m.: Meeting to tackle analysis of qualitative interviews and discuss recruitment plan of potential respondents for another study. One of my goals is to integrate new methods to interview our respondents virtually. This can pose challenges, because some respondents may not use a computer, smartphone or tablet. Some prefer telephone only.

12:15 p.m.: Jump on a virtual town hall meeting to discuss latest covid numbers and happenings around the hospital.

1 p.m.: I do a short yoga stretch and prepare a small lunch. Today, it’s leftovers from last night’s pasta meal.

2 p.m.: Meeting to discuss a website for dementia patients. I provide insight on how we can make the website more inviting to our audience. Recently, I’ve been pushing to have language/translation options available for those who don’t consider English their primary language.

3:30 p.m.: Time for afternoon tea (Assam is my choice today) and a small snack. Today, I’m having dates and pistachios with my tea.

4:05 p.m.: Finally, a chunk of time to look at data I got back today from the transcribers to analyze. I’m starting to think about potential themes and patterns to include in my final report.

5:35 p.m.: Wrap up for the day. Answer emails I missed earlier. Talk to my friend on the phone and decompress.

6:10 p.m.: Evening workout today before I run upstairs to make dinner.

7:15 p.m.: Prepare dinner while listening to Cocteau Twins. Today, I make parathas (flatbread), dahl (red lentils) and goat.

9:10 p.m.: I’m behind on my readings from my professional organization, Society for Applied Anthropology. They send me a publication called “Practicing Anthropology,” and I’m catching up on articles discussing other practitioners’ work and research.

10 p.m.: Relax and decompress. I decide I want to watch old episodes of Anthony Bourdain’s series “Parts Unknown.” I hope I don’t fall asleep on the couch.

12:17 a.m.: Yep, I fall asleep on the couch. Get myself up and get ready for bed. Reading poetry from Rumi tonight to help me relax again.

