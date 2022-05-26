Placeholder while article actions load

Sahaj Kaur Kohli, creator of Brown Girl Therapy, is answering questions about identity, relationships, mental health, work-life balance, family dynamics and more. If you have a question for her, please submit it here. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Dear Sahaj: A few years ago, at 25, I moved to the United States. The rest of my family still lives abroad. This move has offered me a new life: It allows space for me to reflect and respond to my family, who still operate within cycles of intergenerational trauma that includes emotional neglect.

I now go to therapy, honor anything that makes me uncomfortable, make boundaries, practice listening to the signals from my body and create new habits (meditation, walks, deep breathing) that put my well-being first. As I do the work to unlearn harmful habits of self-neglect and put in place new ones, the “new” feels amazing and equally uncomfortable at times.

My new habits, along with a life in a new country, still feel foreign to me. Making progress makes me feel disconnected from my family when I see that they are still in a place I no longer want to be in. At the same time, my relationships and day-to-day routines have become less volatile and more trusting, and I feel abundantly cared for.

Yet, the discomfort can be so much that I sometimes struggle to hold on to the new habits I’m creating for myself.

I want to know whether this discomfort will go away. What can I do to help soothe myself during moments of discomfort? And what can I do to remind and reassure myself that this is the right step forward?

— Reconciling old and new

Reconciling old and new: You are pursuing so much healing and growth; it’s admirable! But growth is inherently uncomfortable. It requires transformation, forcing us to shift away from what no longer serves us, including people who hold us back.

There’s something known as the transtheoretical model for change, which posits different stages of change, including precontemplation, contemplation, preparation, action and maintenance. It suggests that everyone who makes a change weaves in and out of these stages at any point, including relapse(s) to previous stages.

After reevaluating your environment and self, committing to change and taking action, you are naturally concerned with how to maintain these changes. Here are some tips for how to deal with that:

Remember your why

I wonder whether all of your change and growth is making you feel guilty? If you have spent the majority of your life conditioned to neglect yourself, then it makes sense that learning to pay attention to yourself feels wrong. You are essentially getting to know a stranger! But you are also able to recognize how these changes have had a positive effect on your relationships and mental health. Continue to focus on your why.

When you make one change, there are often subsequent changes that also occur. Identifying these positive ripple effects will allow you to focus on the rewards, increasing your motivation for maintenance.

Considering the pros and cons of current or potential changes can also help you build confidence. It sounds as if all of this growth and distance has taken you further from where you and your relationships used to be. You feel a disconnection now, but it doesn’t mean you can’t reconnect with yourself or your loved ones in a healthier, better way in the future.

Identify your discomfort

It can be lonely, and even boring, when we outgrow and unlearn living in dysfunction or chaos. Tolerating discomfort requires identifying the impulses you have that may be rooted in negative and unhealthy experiences.

Consider exploring what is uncomfortable. Is it the disappointment you sense from your family? Is it loneliness? What internalized narrative does your change challenge, and who benefits from your stagnation?

By identifying the root of your discomfort, you also identify your potential triggers for sliding back into unhealthy behaviors.

To build self-efficacy and increase the belief that you can maintain changes regardless of the discomfort, visualize your success and remind yourself of difficult past experiences that you have overcome. Also continue using self-soothing techniques such as distractions, grounding exercises, social support and affirmations.

Integrate self-compassion

When making changes, relapsing into previously comfortable or unhealthy behaviors is often inevitable. It doesn’t mean you can’t work your way back to maintenance, but if you can accept that you don’t have to figure this out perfectly, and that you’re doing your best, then maybe that can help loosen the pressure you might be feeling.

What does accountability to your goals look like while having self-compassion?

Building this self-compassion while you’re on this journey is key. Don’t forget to celebrate all of your wins and progress, create realistic goals and consider coming up with a plan for navigating the obstacles you may encounter.

It’s okay to take breaks, slow down and take time to forgive yourself. Remember: Change is crucial to healing — and you are not a self-development project that needs to be continually fixed.

