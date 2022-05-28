The country music trio is back on the road after the pandemic torpedoed their 2020 plans, and now have their first new album in 14 years — the fiery “Gaslighter,” inspired by lead singer Natalie Maines’s divorce — to add to the set list. Maines, Emily Strayer and Martie Maguire got the cold shoulder from Nashville two decades ago when they famously dared to be women who had political opinions, but their loyal fan base has never stopped showing up to their rollicking concerts. (June 14 - Aug. 13 in select cities) — Emily Yahr, style reporter covering pop culture and entertainment