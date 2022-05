For most of my life, I have not felt jealous in romantic relationships. But when I became polyamorous, I felt jealous for the first time, and it made me feel insecure and scared. I was so ashamed and disappointed in myself for not being the “calm and cool” person I’d always been. But through some hard work, I’ve come to understand that jealousy is just a feeling, and it does not make me less of who I am.