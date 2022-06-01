From class photo, teen learns her late mom was boyfriend’s kindergarten teacher

Placeholder while article actions load

Leah Menzies’s mother died from liver failure when she was 7. Menzies, now 18, has wished through the years for her mother’s guidance and support, and has at times fantasized about her mother meeting her boyfriend, Thomas McLeod, whom she has been with for eight months. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “I’d met his parents and gotten to know them, and even though he knows my dad, I was always sad that he hadn’t met my mother,” said Menzies, who lives in Adelaide, South Australia.

In mid-May, Menzies was studying with McLeod, 18, at his parents’ house in Adelaide when she received a huge shock: Her wish had already happened.

McLeod had just gotten a new photo ID card from the University of Adelaide, where they both attend classes, and he held it up to show Menzies and his mother.

“His mom said, ‘Hey, that reminds me of your second-grade photo with that funny expression — why don’t you go get your school photo album?’” recalled Menzies, an engineering major.

McLeod fetched the album from a bookshelf and opened it to the first page featuring his kindergarten photo. What he saw left him speechless, he said.

“I started freaking out and pointing to my class picture and Leah thought I was just trying to be dramatic about it,” he said. “But then she saw it and she immediately knew.”

The teacher in McLeod’s class photo from the Agnes Goode Kindergarten was Leah’s mother, Yan Menzies. She had taught at the school in the small suburb of Stepney, just outside Adelaide, for one year in 2008. McLeod said he knew it was her because he had seen several photos of Yan Menzies at his girlfriend’s house.

“The fact that she’d actually known my future boyfriend was so incredible — I immediately started crying,” Menzies said. “It was like something out of a movie.”

Although Menzies and McLeod went to high school together, they didn’t get to know each other and start dating until shortly before they graduated last year, said Menzies.

“Realizing that my mum had been looking out for the guy who would become my boyfriend was the best surprise ever,” she said.

In Australia, kindergarten is the equivalent of preschool in the United States, with students starting at age 3 or 4, McLeod said. Although he didn’t remember his teacher, she certainly had gotten to know him, he said.

“I was a bit of a troublemaker,” he said. “I have zero memory of kindergarten, but when I showed the photo to my mom, she remembered [Yan Menzies] as a nice and caring lady.”

“It’s crazy that I would be dating her daughter years later,” he added.

Menzies said she hurried home to tell her father, David, what had happened, and he was as stunned as she was.

“Everyone was so excited about it that I decided to make a little video and put it on TikTok,” she said. “I’ve only made a couple of videos, but this was so amazing that I wanted to share it.”

The brief TikTok video that she posted May 20 has now been viewed more than 41 million times and has received more than 79,000 comments. It shows Menzies running down a hallway as a caption pops up:

“Me thinking my mum (who died when I was 7) will never get to meet my future boyfriend.”

The video then shows her mom in the class photo and ends with a close-up shot of Menzies and McLeod.

Viewers are still flooding her with comments.

“It’s as if she remembered some significance about him and sent him to you,” one person commented.

“Oh man. Literally holding back the man tears,” wrote a chef from Italy.

“I’ve heard from people all over the world, including some who found out later they went to preschool with their significant other,” Menzies said. “So I know that things like this can happen.”

It was traumatic to lose her mother when she was young, Menzies said, though her father was a devoted single parent and told her often that her mother loved her.

“I’ve always kept lots of pictures of her around my room, and even though I don’t remember a whole lot, her face is ingrained in my memory,” she said.

“She didn’t get to work very long as a teacher, but I know she cared about the kids,” Menzies added. “She had rules, but I believe she was also kind and patient.”

Menzies said she gets goose bumps when she imagines her mom helping McLeod to recognize colors and shapes or hugging him after a fall on the playground.

The Adelaide area is home to 1.3 million people. What were the odds, she said, that her mother would teach her future boyfriend when he was 3?

“She saw him every day for a year — that’s a crazy thing to think about,” Menzies said. “When I met Thomas’s parents, I remember thinking, ‘I sure do wish he could meet both of mine.’”

“Finding out about the photo hasn’t changed my life, but it’s nice knowing that my mum helped him a bit along the way,” she added.

She said she and McLeod get a kick out of comments from people who believe it’s now destiny for them to spend the rest of their lives together.

“No pressure or anything like that,” Menzies joked.

