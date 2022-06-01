Star Wars cast, fans show support for Moses Ingram after racist messages

Placeholder while article actions load

The Star Wars movie franchise, its cast and fans are speaking out in support of actor Moses Ingram, who said she was targeted by a wave of racist abuse online for her role in the new “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight As Ingram made her debut as the character of Reva Sevander — one of Darth Vader’s inquisitors tasked with hunting down Jedi — on the widely anticipated Disney Plus show on Friday, the star described a torrent of threatening and racist messages on Instagram. One said that her “days are numbered.” Another branded her a “diversity hire.” Other messages used the n-word.

Ewan McGregor became the latest co-star to voice his support, saying he was “sickened” by the way Ingram was treated and slamming the messages as “horrendous.” He called Ingram — who has also starred in “The Queen’s Gambit,” one of Netflix’s highest-rated programs of all time — a “brilliant actor.”

“I just want to say as the leading actor in the series, as the executive producer on the series, that we stand with Moses,” he said in a video posted to the Star Wars Twitter account that has since been viewed more than 5 million times.

“We love Moses, and if you’re sending her bullying messages, you’re no Star Wars fan in my mind,” he said.

A personal message from Ewan McGregor. pic.twitter.com/rJSDmj663K — Star Wars (@starwars) June 1, 2022

McGregor’s support came after the Star Wars franchise addressed those harassing the star. “We are proud to welcome Moses Ingram to the Star Wars family,” the franchise tweeted Tuesday, adding that producers were “excited for Reva’s story to unfold.”

“If anyone intends to make her feel in any way unwelcome, we have only one thing to say: we resist,” the tweet read.

There are more than 20 million sentient species in the Star Wars galaxy, don’t choose to be a racist. — Star Wars (@starwars) May 31, 2022

Ingram took to her Instagram Stories to describe the abuse last week, saying she felt “there’s nothing anybody can do to stop this hate” and that the comments were fueling self-doubt. “I question my purpose in even being here in front of you saying that this is happening,” she said in the video, which is no longer visible as Instagram Stories expire after 24 hours.

“I think the thing that bothers me, is this feeling that I’ve had inside of myself — which no one has told me — but this feeling that I’ve just got to shut up and take it. That I’ve just got to grin and bear it. And I’m not built like that,” Ingram said as she thanked her fans for supporting her.

On social media, many used the hashtag #WeLoveYouMosesIngram to share their admiration of the 29-year-old, whom they called “talented” and “an icon.”

Star Wars, which has long grappled with issues of race and gender, has pledged to increase diversity in its cast amid backlash.

Black British actors John Boyega and Thandiwe Newton and Kenyan Mexican actor Lupita Nyong’o have all stepped into the Star Wars universe in recent years. Kelly Marie Tran, who became the first Asian American actress to land a major Star Wars role, said she too was targeted by trolls on social media and deleted all of her Instagram posts in 2018 — leading to speculation that the abuse she faced online was the catalyst.

Addressing the move in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter last year, Tran said she decided the Internet wasn’t “good for my mental health. I’m obviously going to leave this.’”

And Boyega, who told GQ magazine he faced death threats during his time playing former stormtrooper Finn, delivered an impassioned speech in front of thousands at a huge Black Lives Matter protest in London’s Hyde Park in 2020 following the death of George Floyd.

“I need you to understand how painful it is to be reminded every day that your race means nothing,” the actor said before telling crowds around him, “I don’t know if I’m going to have a career after this.”

