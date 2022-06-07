Placeholder while article actions load

Welcome to The Work Day, a series that charts a single day in various women’s working lives — from gallery owners to stay-at-home parents to chief executives. In this installment, we hear from Shanta Thake, the chief artistic officer of the Lincoln Center of the Performing Arts. She recorded a workday in May.

Name: Shanta Thake

Age: 42

Location: New York City

Job title/current role: Ehrenkranz chief artistic officer, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts

Previous jobs: Associate artistic director, senior director of artistic programs at the Public Theater (2018-2021); director of Joe’s Pub (2007-2018); co-director GlobalFEST (2007-present)

What led me to my current role: Live performing arts have always been a huge part of my life; I have multiple dancers, singers and musicians in my family. I fell in love with theater and went to college to obtain a degree in theater and a certificate in management through business school. I moved to NYC to pursue a life as an actor but found my way to an internship at the Public Theater and fell in love with life behind the scenes as quickly as I fell out of love with auditioning. I found the ability to work with multiple artists to create new beautiful work for the world endlessly fascinating and have been fortunate enough to build my career in a way that has been very fulfilling and never boring.

How I spend the majority of my day: I spend the majority of my day progressing shows for Lincoln Center’s campus — everything from meetings with artists at the beginning of an idea to meeting with other curators about their ideas and shows to cementing all of the details for a show in next year’s season.

As a spokesperson for Lincoln Center’s artistic vision, I am also in conversation with multiple stakeholders in and around our 16-acre campus to make sure that we are good partners and have a sense of what is most urgent in the performing arts field to address locally, nationally and internationally.

In the evenings, I’m seeing shows about five nights a week to support the artists and organizations I love and to see what new work may be a good fit for our programming in the future.

My workday

5:45 a.m.: Alarm goes off and I drag myself out of bed. There has never been a day when this didn’t feel early. I do a quick email check to make sure nothing insane happened while I was asleep, and check the weather. I have not done a lot of outdoor programming before this job, and I know that I will have to develop a new Zen outlook when it comes to the weather. I’m not there yet. But, regardless, it looks like there is only a slight chance of rain for an event tonight.

I put my workout clothes on. I grab my backpack and head to the park.

6:15 a.m.: I go to an all-women HIIT class in Prospect Park three times a week, which I absolutely love. I’ve been going for the last four years or so, and it truly got me through the pandemic to have a regular activity in the park and have a place to commiserate with other neighborhood moms.

7:15 a.m.: Workout complete. Back at home, I make my 7-year-old pancakes with strawberries. I usually make him a big breakfast, probably to make up for the fact that I am rarely home to make dinner. I also make myself breakfast and lunch in a hilariously large amount of Tupperware that I have to then bring to work.

8:30 a.m.: School drop-off and then I take the subway to work. I have an almost absurd love for the subway and my commute, although I wish it was about 20 minutes shorter. I play Wordle and Quordle and text the results to my family and then listen to a podcast. I’m currently listening to “Suave.” Today the train lets me down. Someone has pulled the emergency brake at Columbus Circle, so I have to divert and I’m late to work.

9:50 a.m.: Arrive at work, do a quick hair and makeup check and then head out to Josie Robertson Plaza at Lincoln Center, where we are meeting press for a tour of campus.

10 a.m.: Today is the big kickoff of our dance floor, the Oasis, which has been beautifully designed by Clint Ramos with lighting design by Andrew Grant. We are taking folks around to see all of the beautiful stages and installations we have in place this summer, including Amanda Phingbodhipakkiya’s beautiful sculptures and installations, our new speakeasy in an unused driveway, and the bandshell at Damrosch Park. It’s all so stunning and I’m so proud to show it all off. This has been months in the making, and I can see the effort and joy that is infused into every detail. This is also my first time seeing Clint in person in years, so it’s so wonderful to catch up as we go on the tour.

11 a.m.: Coffee. This is far too late for my first coffee of the day, but, alas, my subway travails have made this the case. I eat my breakfast and drink my coffee while catching up on all my emails that have come in this morning. I have some budget and planning meetings around the opening of David Geffen Hall, set for October; a meeting with an artist about a show they would like to bring to Lincoln Center next year; and a planning meeting around our all-city wedding. In July, we are throwing a wedding for 500 couples whose weddings were canceled or diminished because of covid, and I’m meeting with the director, Ellie Heyman, a couple times a week to plan an incredibly special event for everyone. Today’s meeting is with Grady Barker, who runs Paper Mâché Monkey and who is going to help us with a big visual moment that will be created by everyone in attendance.

3 p.m.: A tour of campus again with social media influencers. The weather is starting to change, so I’m a bit distracted by the gray skies overhead.

5 p.m.: It’s raining. We do a check-in backstage at the Oasis to discuss options for our event tonight — starting the show earlier or cutting the dance class, etc. We decide it’s too early to make this call, and we will check back in at 5:45. I go backstage and meet with the legend himself, pianist Eddie Palmieri. He’s so gracious and charming. He gives a few of us some life lessons and talks about his late wife, Iraida, with such humor and tenderness. He is one of the all-time greats, and I feel so fortunate to spend time with him.

5:45 p.m.: It looks like we will have a clear window from 6 to 8, so we decide Eddie should start 30 minutes earlier than planned. There is an excited line that has formed all the way around the block.

6:15 p.m.: The rain has stopped and our incredible teams have squeegeed the entire dance floor in record time. Doors officially open and people come flooding in. DJ Broadway is playing and a shorter salsa dance lesson begins at 6:40.

6:40 p.m.: I pop down to a reception we are having in our new speakeasy and say hello to some city officials, including Ariel Palitz, senior executive director of NYC Office of Nightlife in the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment. Then we head back up to get ready for the show.

7 p.m.: Eddie hits the stage to rapturous applause. It feels like NYC is back. I love seeing all the Puerto Rican and Pride flags in the audience.

7:30 p.m.: Ariel, Carlos Chirinos, one of our curators, and I hit the stage for a mid-set official welcome to mark this occasion and then we watch from the side stage. I had the honor of leading our audience in a new ritual we created with the great artists Mahogany L. Browne and Alexandria Wailes; it is a sort of call and response to recognize how grateful we are to be together again.

7:40 p.m.: We get the notification that there is imminent severe weather approaching and we have to end the set. I make the announcement and although people are disappointed, I’m so grateful we all had a 40-minute set by this legendary musician and his band.

8 p.m.: We do a toast backstage with the artists, who are also so grateful and happy to have played.

8:30 p.m.: We head to the Empire Hotel for an opening-night celebration with the team. By now it’s a complete deluge and lightning is EVERYWHERE. Everyone more or less is gathered by 9:30, and we spend the rest of the evening talking through all that is happening and what we will do differently tomorrow.

10:45 p.m.: I head home in a car with my assistant, Jiwon, and we talk through all of what happened tonight and what the rest of the week looks like.

11:30 p.m.: I am home. I get a debrief on home life and get ready for bed. I check my emails and the weather for tomorrow. It looks like rain.

12 a.m.: In bed. Exhausted and grateful.

