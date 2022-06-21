Bill Cosby sexually abused 16-year-old in 1975, jury in civil trial finds

Placeholder while article actions load

A California jury on Tuesday found that Bill Cosby sexually assaulted Judy Huth at the Playboy Mansion in 1975, when she was 16 years old. The decision in the civil case is another legal defeat for the 84-year-old comedian, who was freed from prison after his sexual assault conviction was overturned. Cosby’s spokesperson said Tuesday that he plans to appeal the latest decision.

Huth was “elated” after the verdict, she told reporters.

“Seriously, it’s been so many years, so many tears, just a long time coming.”

Cosby spent nearly three years in prison and was released last year after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that he should not have been convicted of three sexual assault counts in 2018. Dozens of women have accused him of sexual assault.

“I have never changed my stance nor my story. I have always maintained my innocence,” Cosby tweeted in August, shortly after his release.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

