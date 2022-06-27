Green Day lead singer says he’ll renounce citizenship over abortion ruling

Green Day lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong told fans that he will renounce his U.S. citizenship because of his disgust over the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.
Armstrong, 50, has been vocal about his political views in the past, including striking out against former president Donald Trump for refusing to concede the 2020 election. He was born in the United States.
The “Boulevard of Broken Dreams” singer joins a long list of celebrities who have said they would leave the country over political difference. Whoopi Goldberg and Miley Cyrus both pledged to leave if Trump was elected — but didn’t follow through. Barbra Streisand said she wanted to go to Canada.
The Supreme Court’s ruling overturning the fundamental right to an abortion, established nearly 50 years ago, triggered protests across the country last weekend. And Armstrong was not alone among musicians speaking out against the ruling. At the Glastonbury Festival last weekend in southwest England, Phoebe Bridgers led the crowd in an anti-Supreme Court chant. Billie Eilish dedicated her song “Your Power” to those affected by the ruling.
“I’m devastated and terrified. So many women and so many girls are going to die because of this,” singer Olivia Rodrigo said.
Rodrigo was joined onstage by British singer Lily Allen as they dedicated their performance of Allen’s song “F--- You” to the justices who ruled in favor of overturning Roe v. Wade.
