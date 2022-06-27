(Stephen Spencer) In my darkest hours, my family has always been my light Loading...

Each week in June, we are publishing an essay by an LGBTQ writer that answers this question: Where do you find pride, joy and/or comfort in your own life, particularly amid a rise in anti-LGBTQ legislation? Check back here each Monday this month to read a new installment of the series.

Joy is what lights us up.

I’ve come to know it through a variety of means — dancing, music, hiking, food, movies, karaoke, dodgeball, writing, meditation, connection. Each of these brings a spark to my life that feeds my spirit and sustains me.

That’s not to say joy comes easy, though. Every day requires real effort, intention and commitment for me to attain it. My attempts aren’t always successful, but I keep at it because I’m worth it. I believe that now. I haven’t always.

As a Samoan, I come from a community that is rampant with homophobia and other conservative values. Thankfully, my mum, dad and two siblings didn’t push any of these views in our home in Aotearoa/New Zealand.

Even so, coming out in 2017 at the age of 32 was difficult. I feared judgment from other Pacific Islanders, and, above all, I was terrified of embarrassing my loved ones whom I sought so hard to make proud.

Confronting the truth was freeing, and my family readily accepted me. But it only scratched the surface in terms of coming to terms with reality — it took me longer to open up to them about my battle with addiction.

It started in 2016 while I was living in Sydney. I had just finished a contract in what I thought was my dream job in the entertainment industry; it turned out to be the opposite of that. After enduring a hostile and often racist working environment for two years, things ended badly, and I was at an all-time low. When a man I’d hooked up with offered me crystal meth one night, I said, “Why not?”

Getting high once or twice a month became part of my routine that I managed to keep under wraps. When I moved to Los Angeles the following year, things got significantly worse. I had more free time, and now I was thousands of miles away from my family in Porirua — my support network. Something I had taken for granted.

Telling them I was struggling with substance abuse was like coming out all over again. On Christmas Day, I called my mother to tell her I was an addict. Perhaps subconsciously, I thought I was softening the blow. In actuality, the revelation shook my mother to her core. She stood by me, though. Another burden had been lifted off my shoulders.

Still, a lot would need to happen before I could pull myself out. Individual and group therapy, Alcoholics Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous, Sex Addicts Anonymous — you name it, I was doing it. There were some positive aspects to these meetings, but for the most part, they all felt out of touch because they centered Whiteness. It was isolating; I’d often leave triggered or resentful. As the years passed, I’d gain a year or so of sobriety, lose it for a few weeks, build another year up and so on. It became a cycle.

Then the pandemic hit in 2020. I was out of work, got kicked out of my apartment and was relapsing fast and furiously. My spiraling had never been as reckless or disastrous before. Between the collective weight of the pandemic and the ineptitude and gross misconduct of the U.S. government, it’s a wonder any of us were — are — functioning as we’re expected to, business as usual.

The Pasifika community was dying at disproportionate rates across the United States, along with other historically marginalized groups. Coupled with the violence and chaos of law enforcement during the racial justice protests, I felt scared, lost, alone.

At that point, I hadn’t seen my family back home in almost five years. My best friend, Court, who has been instrumental in every step of my healing, lives on the other side of the country, too. I spoke to all of them every day, but it wasn’t the same as being together, holding and hugging each other.

By June, my situation was dire. And yet, despite how bad it was, I was desperate to stay in L.A. I carried a great deal of pride and shame, and I was afraid of the uncertainty that would come in letting go of the pain I was so familiar and “comfortable” with.

Court sensed I was off — and she reminded me that now was not the time to let my ego get in the way of my survival. I eventually mustered up the courage to reach out to my extended family, my Uncle Percy and Aunty Tupou, who are based in the South Bay area. We are related by blood distantly, but our family history and cultural ties are close. Without hesitation, they drove down to Los Angeles and back to bring me into their home.

For decades, they’ve taken in countless guests and helped them get back on their feet. It’s truly a Samoan/Tongan household, where there’s always around 10 residents (kids included) — not just because they have a big family, but because it’s in their nature to take care of others who need it. After feeling lonely for so long, I’d finally found a place to live that genuinely feels like a home. And living with young babies has been indescribable; their energy has affected me in the most beautiful ways.

Together, we play board games, we work out, we swim, we argue, we laugh, we cry, we eat, we gossip, we vent, we crack jokes, we share stories, we watch “Encanto” and “Turning Red” hundreds of times — all the acts of affection I’d been missing and desperately craving while living solo. I’ve been welcomed into a loving environment where I can focus on getting better and actually thrive.

Tragedy struck when my Uncle Percy passed away suddenly last year. But every Sunday, I take blueberries to his grave after my hike — that was one of his favorite snacks. In those moments, I like to sit in gratitude for how he showed up for me, which allowed me to show up for myself and, in turn, now show up for my loved ones.

My family is what keeps me centered and healthy. My family here, my family back home and my chosen family (especially Court). They are my greatest source of joy and peace. They are constant reminders of what unconditional love is.

It’s a gift but also a privilege to have such a solid foundation amid today’s political climate, where LGBTQ folk, particularly Black queer and trans folk, are being attacked on every level. Every day, we see our basic human rights being violated and stripped away. Not everyone has the safety net I do to rely on.

Without it, I’d still be stuck. For all we know, I could be dead.

For those who find themselves on a rocky path to recovery, don’t give up. That breakthrough and that blessing that changes everything could be just around the corner.

Today, I’m in a position I couldn’t imagine two years ago. I just booked my immediate family’s flights to come visit this December. For the first time in six years, I’ll get to embrace my mum, my sister, my niece and my nephew and take them to Disneyland and wherever else they want to go.

So many LGBTQ people have had to create new families and communities because we weren’t accepted in the ones we were born into. We all have the power to do that. And we all deserve to experience love — from our families, and from ourselves.

Kristian Fanene Schmidt is a writer, host and consultant.

