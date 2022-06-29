Noella Williams. (Alex Carson) How I found community in the South as a Black queer woman

Placeholder while article actions load

Each week in June, we are publishing an essay by an LGBTQ writer that answers this question: Where do you find pride, joy and/or comfort in your own life, particularly amid a rise in anti-LGBTQ legislation? You can read all the essays below. I haven’t always been proud to be from the South.

As a Black queer woman, my relationship to the place is complicated. Growing up, I found myself questioning why my parents — my mother from Jamaica and my father from Trinidad — decided to settle down in Pensacola, Fla., a small beach town located on Florida’s panhandle.

As a kid, I attended a Baptist predominantly Black church and went to a private Christian school, which was tolerable until the seventh grade. Once we reached middle school, we were required to attend a mandatory chapel service and to agree to a set of rules regarding our lifestyle. These guidelines stipulated that we were to abstain from profanity, secular music and media, and what was deemed “homosexual behavior.”

This was my first clear memory of experiencing homophobia. But more hatred, both overt and evasive, came later. The legalization of same-sex marriage in 2015 sparked countless insufferable conversations about queerness at my school and church. I ended up attending a public school after eighth grade, but those years at my Christian school were formative.

Like so many other Black queer children in the church, I felt alienated whenever I vocally defended gay rights or questioned the homophobia spouted by my peers and church leaders. When conversations about bisexuality or a woman’s place in a heterosexual relationship arose, I felt overcome with guilt. At the time, I didn’t have a true understanding of my own sexuality, but it still felt like my responsibility as an ally to condemn any form of homophobia.

By late 2017, I had graduated from high school and completed my first year of undergrad. I was quickly feeling the heavy toll of questioning my religion, my sexuality and my identity. I found solace in asking my queer Black friends about coming to terms with their sexuality and wondered how they’d navigated this conversation in their households. Growing up, I rarely had conversations with my family members about sex; I assumed talking openly about my own sexuality and gender was out of the question.

These conversations with my friends, though, proved to be life-changing. Within the next couple of months, I would completely shave my hair off; come out as bisexual to my partner; move out of my parents’ home for the first time; and stop attending church. For the first time in my life, I felt like I was being true to myself.

Advertisement

I realized, too, that this feeling of being at home in my identity was something I only felt when in community with other queer Black people. Although spending time alone gave me time to learn more about my sexuality, being in queer spaces with other people of color allowed me to learn about our shared experiences.

For Black women, in particular, it can be incredibly difficult to find spaces that are emotionally and physically safe to discuss misogynoir and homophobia. My hometown of Pensacola was very White and conservative, so there were only so many spaces that drew a Black crowd, let alone a queer-friendly crowd.

But the real change happened when I transferred from community college to Florida A&M University — a historically Black university that encouraged me to find other queer Black friends and create a space for us.

Tallahassee, specifically FAMU, is home to civil rights history and leaders that I’d learned about from friends, professors and books, and attending the school gave me the opportunity to get involved in Southern progressive movements. My personal story of activism started by attending Women’s Marches in Pensacola, where I felt an incredible feeling of belonging as I learned about Black feminists and organizers who fought for the rights of Black women and Black liberation. Immediately, I didn’t feel the need to separate my queerness, Blackness or womanhood while sharing spaces with these organizers.

Earlier this year, my energy was directed toward reproductive justice when Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed into law Florida’s 15-week abortion ban. And that fight has felt all the more urgent in the past few days, after the Supreme Court overturned the right to abortion.

Organizing as a full-time, working college student isn’t easy, but being surrounded by other Black queer activists encouraged me that every second of action and mutual aid is worth it. Creating a space for other Black queer students in the Tallahassee area quickly became my priority, so I co-founded a chapter of Students for a Democratic Society on my alma mater’s campus. If being a queer organizer has taught me anything, it is the importance of community and inclusive spaces for both joy and support.

Advertisement

I like to think that my 10-year-old self — who was uncertain of her future and identity — would be proud of her 23-year-old self for being happy and working for change. I’ve found joy in reading books about Black women, creating playlists about Black queerness, cooking Southern dishes that remind me of home, and expanding my queer circle in Tallahassee.

As I continue to reflect upon what my identity is and will evolve to be, I’m grateful for the Black queer community I’ve built in my 20s.

I’m grateful that I’ve carved out my own space in the South. And now, I feel grateful to call it home.

GiftOutline Gift Article