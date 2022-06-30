Poolside on Fire Island: A playlist by Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers

The island is the setting and muse of Hulu’s summer rom-com of the same name. Directed by Andrew Ahn, the film stars Yang as Howie alongside writer and romantic lead Joel Kim Booster, and follows the group of friends on their annual trip to the island with chosen mother Erin (Margaret Cho).
The film also borrows from the past in another way: Booster uses Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice,” fraught with class divides and elitism, as an allegory for the island’s hookup culture. Even in this inclusive haven, the film’s ensemble, rounded out by Matt Rogers, Tomás Matos and Torian Miller, are outsiders, isolated from the island’s courting dance of underwear parties and tea dances by classicism, racism, fatphobia and a bias against feminine-presenting men.
Sonically, the film weaves together the “Pride and Prejudice” influence too: the strings of Jay Wadley’s regency-inspired score are just as prominent as house, pop and disco hits from the queer canon of music: Kim Petras, Donna Summer and more than one Britney Spears cover (more on that later).
Off-screen, many of the cast members are longtime friends and collaborators: Booster has described his decade-long friendship with Yang as “life-changing,” and Rogers and Yang were brought together by scream-rapping Nicki Minaj’s “Super Bass” at a college house party. The pair now host the long-running culture podcast Las Culturistas, which just passed 300 episodes.
Heading into peak out-of-office season, we asked Yang and Rogers to curate their essential poolside soundtrack, inspired by the island. Their choices range from disco hits to dance hall beats — a combination that evokes the “frequency” of the island, Rogers said.
“[It’s] a dynamic playlist that a bunch of different people in a house could all enjoy,” Rogers added. “There’s something for everyone on it.”
Listen here and read along with their commentary, edited for length and clarity, below.
‘Just Us’ by Two Tons O’ Fun
Yang: This is a song off of one of the Horse Meat Disco mixes, these wonderful dance parties in the London and New York queer club scenes. There’s like a classic disco and soul DNA to it that just takes me back to an old tea dance from the ’70s.
‘Berlin’ by Macy Rodman
Yang: Macy Rodman is a friend of ours. She’s this really funny performer, and this is a song where she talks as this character over a beat, a Bushwick crust punk who just came back from a trip to Berlin. She’s telling her friend how she had so much fun at Berghain and ate schnitzel and hooked up in a church. The specifics are just so funny. It’s a very queer, 21st century kind of narrative.
Rogers: It’s that song you put on with your dumb friends when you’re around the pool.
‘she’s all i wanna be’ by Tate McRae
Rogers: I feel like one of my favorite things to do on Fire Island is to take an angsty walk, and I feel like this would really pop off for that. You put your AirPods in and say, “Hey, I’m going to go leave to be by myself,” and you take an angsty walk through the trees, nodding to the people who are doing the same thing about whatever happened last night, and you get your aggression out. Maybe it’s about some hookup that you didn’t get that someone else got, or whatever. It’s really useful for that.
‘Want Want’ by Maggie Rogers
Rogers: If Tate McRae starts the angsty walk, Maggie Rogers finishes the angsty walk with this one. And then by that time you’ve taken a 10-minute walk and you can go back and see what’s good with all your friends. I’ve been waiting for our generation’s Pat Benatar, and I’m really loving that Maggie is sort of stepping into her rock moment with this one.
‘Who’s Dick is this? — Club Mix’ by Princess Di
Yang: This one is a little smuttier. The debauchery is an element of the island that you have to calibrate your relationship to pretty quickly. And this is a song that just kind of throws that in your face.
‘One More’ by SG Lewis feat. Nile Rodgers
Yang: I think the whole range of it is really cool. That’s another little chic disco throwback. This is this is a song that I dream of hitting me when I’m deep in the reverie of a molly roll or something.
‘Blow Out My Candle’ by Betty Who
Rogers: Speaking of creating memories, Bowen and I were on Fire Island a couple weeks ago to promote the movie and screen the film. This song ended up becoming a bit: Every time I walked into a room, someone would be playing this song. That’s already a Fire Island memory for us.
Yang: It’s one of the best songs ever recorded.
‘Don’t You Want My Love’ by Debbie Jacobs, Full Intention
Yang: This is a dance floor classic, too. I feel like Matt was sort of taking us into modernity, and I’m trying to balance that out with tradition. It’s part of the tableau of these dance songs we put on the playlist that have a sort of patina to them.
‘Funky Sensation (feat. Gwen McCrae) by Disclosure
Yang: This is a remix of a classic disco song that I feel like could be played in a club today. I have a lot of friends who are rediscovering Gwen McCrae, and I feel like everyone’s excited about this reconnection with these disco roots.
‘Break My Soul’ by Beyoncé
Rogers: Turning point. Sea change. Beyoncé’s back. Renaissance. Look up the word, it means rebirth. That’s what we’re going through. Mother is back. B is back, and I feel so great about it. She says, “Queens in the front, doms in the back,” so she’s coming for the queers. She already has us, but she’s coming again. She said the labor workers need a song, she said summer needs a song, and she said I can do all that in one.
Yang: She’s also given us a new word for “quit”: Release your job. That way you don’t feel like a quitter.
Rogers: I’m not quitting. I’m not resigning. I’m simply releasing. And I’m releasing all my struggles listening to the song.
‘Sometimes — From “Fire Island”’ by MUNA
Rogers: This cover is a nod to the great scene in the pavilion when Howie [Bowen’s character] sings Britney Spears’s “Sometimes” at karaoke with my character, Luke, and Tomás [Matos’s] character, Keegan. It’s certainly something that I will never forget. Bowen actually chose the song to perform in the movie. The lyrics were so perfect for your character. And the way MUNA produced this song, too, it so seamlessly fit in with the musical landscape that Jay created. It’s just one of those things that feels like kismet.