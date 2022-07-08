The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Tony Sirico, who played Paulie Walnuts on ‘The Sopranos,’ dies at 79

July 8, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. EDT
NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 04: (U.S. TABS AND HOLLYWOOD REPORTER OUT) Actor Tony Sirico attends the HBO FILMS Premiere of "Angels In America" at The Ziegfeld Theater November 04, 2003 in New York City. (Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

Actor Tony Sirico, known for his role as Paulie Walnuts in the popular American television show ‘The Sopranos," died Friday at 79, his family and manager announced.

His manager of 25 years, Bob McGowan, said Sirico died Friday morning at an assisted living facility in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. McGowan said he did not know the cause of death.

“He was a really good guy,” McGowan said, adding that Sirico “always gave to charities” and visited hospitals to comfort children.

A Facebook post the actor’s brother, Robert Sirico, said, “The family is deeply grateful for the many expressions of love, prayer and condolences and requests that the public respect its privacy in this time of bereavement."

Michael Imperioli, Sirico’s co-star who played Christopher Moltisanti on “The Sopranos," posted a photo of the duo on Instagram Friday evening, writing that he was “heartbroken today.”

“We found a groove as Christopher and Paulie and I am proud to say I did a lot of my best and most fun work with my dear pal Tony,” Imperioli’s post said. “I will miss him forever."

