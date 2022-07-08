Tony Sirico, who played Paulie Walnuts on ‘The Sopranos,’ dies at 79

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Actor Tony Sirico, known for his role as Paulie Walnuts in the popular American television show ‘The Sopranos," died Friday at 79, his family and manager announced. His manager of 25 years, Bob McGowan, said Sirico died Friday morning at an assisted living facility in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. McGowan said he did not know the cause of death.

“He was a really good guy,” McGowan said, adding that Sirico “always gave to charities” and visited hospitals to comfort children.

A Facebook post the actor’s brother, Robert Sirico, said, “The family is deeply grateful for the many expressions of love, prayer and condolences and requests that the public respect its privacy in this time of bereavement."

Michael Imperioli, Sirico’s co-star who played Christopher Moltisanti on “The Sopranos," posted a photo of the duo on Instagram Friday evening, writing that he was “heartbroken today.”

“We found a groove as Christopher and Paulie and I am proud to say I did a lot of my best and most fun work with my dear pal Tony,” Imperioli’s post said. “I will miss him forever."

