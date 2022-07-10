The evil eye symbol (🧿) has been found through thousands of years of history across cultures, including in Latin America and parts of Asia . The symbol, most often depicted as four concentric circles in the shape of an eye, is used to ward off variations of evil intentions. More recently, it’s trended on the pages of fast fashion websites and manifestation TikToks.

In much of the Middle East and North Africa, the symbol wards off “nazar” — a curse motivated by the envy of others that can bring about bad things in your life. This fear of envy can keep you from being boastful, sure, but it can also keep you from celebrating your accomplishments or pursuing success in the first place. It even made me hesitant to make this comic — the evil eye is always watching.