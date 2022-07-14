A duck needed help saving her ducklings. A police rescue ensued.

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

People walk in to police stations for all kinds of reasons — to file a report, to ask an officer a question or maybe to check on a case. At 11 a.m. Wednesday, someone walked into a Montgomery County police station in Olney, Md., with an unusual request for help: A duck was acting strangely by a storm drain. Could the police check it out?

The duck, the person said, had been walking on a sidewalk atop the storm drain for about an hour, making a distress noise that sounded like crying.

Officer H. Chen was at the station doing paperwork when he heard the report about the duck. Chen, who asked The Washington Post to withhold his first name because he was concerned about possible harassment, decided to see if he could help. His mind quickly went to one of his most fulfilling moments as an officer, when he reunited parents with their 3-year-old child who had run out of their house unsupervised.

A duck is obviously not a child, he thought, but he wanted to see if he could reunite this animal family.

When he arrived at the scene in the 3200 block of Spartan Road, less than a half-mile from the station, he heard the sound of ducks calling from inside the drain. The mother duck was still there standing vigil.

Chen peered inside the drain and saw a circle of eight yellow-and-brown feathered ducklings looking confused. The babies, he believed, had slipped through the drain cover’s cracks.

Chen noticed two small tunnels inside the drain and became concerned that the tiny ducklings might waddle inside the tunnels where he couldn’t reach them. He didn’t want to wait for the county’s animal control service, but he needed to remove the drain cover, which weighed about 100 pounds.

So he called three Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service members he knew and explained the situation. Trapped baby ducks. A mother duck yelping. They raced over and arrived within five minutes. The rescue was on.

The emergency-responders opened the drain cover, and Chen ran behind a nearby CVS, where he found blue plastic containers sitting on the ground, perfect to block the underground tunnels.

With the plastic containers in hand, Chen reached down about four feet into the storm drain while a Fire and Rescue employee held onto Chen’s body from his belt. Once the containers were in place, it was time to scoop up the ducklings.

One by one, Chen raised the tiny birds to the surface. As each one resurfaced, its mother, who had stopped quacking, greeted it.

When they were all together again, the duck family trekked as a pack toward Spartan Road.

“Of course I’m glad that they can be together back on their journey,” said Chen, 39.

Montgomery County police posted photos of the rescue on Twitter, prompting people to comment on the lighthearted and adorable situation.

“I saw a lot of likes that we did a great job for the community,” Chen said.

This morning a concerned resident approached the 4D Olney Substation about a mother duck acting strangely near the CVS. It turns out her babies fell down a storm drain. MCFRS was able to lift the storm drain cover and MCPD Officer H. Chen reached down and saved 8 babies.#mcpnews pic.twitter.com/cHcAnI9tso — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) July 13, 2022

Chen, who joined the department in 2014, said he wanted to be a police officer since he was a kid. His family immigrated to New York from China in the 1990s, and while learning English, Chen became enamored with movies in which Jackie Chan played police officers, such as “Police Story” and “Rush Hour.”

He joined the military in 2010 following his graduation from the University of Connecticut’s ROTC program. Now, while working full-time with Montgomery County, Chen trains on weekends for the Army Reserve.

He said he’s glad he helped the ducklings reunite with their mother, and even better that it made people smile.

“It’s great that people are joyful,” Chen said. “If those photos made their days, then I did my part.”

