5 self-care tips for parents who need a break this summer A recent study shows 66 percent of working parents meet the criteria for parental burnout (María Alconada Brooks/The Washington Post)

Illustrations by María Alconada Brooks What does summer look like for your family? For some, it means camp days, vacations, long lazy afternoons or trips to the pool. But for many parents, it also means running on fumes as they juggle these activities on top of demanding work lives. According to a recent report, 66 percent of working parents meet the criteria for parental burnout, which refers to the emotional exhaustion, detachment, feeling of isolation and worthlessness caused by prolonged stress, said Gene Beresin, a professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School and executive director of the Clay Center for Young Healthy Minds.

During the pandemic, those feelings have only compounded.

“At this juncture in our country, we are stressed about the economic downturn, return-to-work mandates, child care and day care shortages, political unrest and serious concerns about recent Supreme Court decisions, gun violence and mass shootings,” Beresin said.

And it’s not just parents feeling this burden.

“I think the pandemic made parents really aware of not just their own mental and emotional health, but also made them very aware of their kids’ mental-emotional wellness,” said Mercedes Samudio, a psychotherapist and founder of Shame-Proof Parenting, a practice that helps families develop healthy parent-child relationships.

“So one of the things that I worked with a lot of parents on is how do we manage family mental health — not just our own individual,” she said.

To help parents navigate a tumultuous time, Samudio and Beresin offered advice on ways they can slow down, recharge and encourage their kids to participate, too.

Encourage the entire family to unplug and have alone time

One idea Samudio often recommends to parents is engaging the entire family in taking a break. “Oftentimes, parents will say, ‘I don’t have enough time for me,’ which I agree,” she said. “But if you kind of get the whole family in on how to relax or do self-care, it actually allows it to be a family moment as opposed to just the parent trying to steal a moment for themselves.”

Samudio says this practice can start once a day with families turning off their devices and opting for a relaxing activity. This introduces a new routine into the household and allows everyone, especially older kids, to figure out what it is they might want to do on their own, she said. “It’s a good practice so when you do need alone time, your kids actually understand,” Samudio said.

Beresin agrees: He recommends putting aside 20 minutes before bed to read, relax or listen to music. Beresin also suggests setting an alarm for a daily work break or creating a plan to rotate responsibilities with a partner to give the other a break.

Get out of the house and appreciate nature

Parents can explore their relationship with the outdoors by visiting parks, waterways and beaches, Beresin said. “Think of the times you enjoyed a great sunrise or sunset, took a scenic hike, rode your bike in a park, or just took a walk around the neighborhood,” he added. “Remember how that felt? There is something to our relationship with the outdoors that makes us feel good, if we can allow ourselves a few minutes not to rush or be disturbed by our ring tones.”

In general, getting out of the house can be restorative, he said. But parents shouldn’t count that as running errands or commuting to work. Instead, these should be more intentional efforts to step away from the daily slog of household tasks.

Beresin also recommended considering a night out once a week or every other week. Setting a cadence for these nights will help it become an expectation for everyone, he added, especially for kids. It also gives parents something to look forward to and distract yourself from the serious worries you have.

Exercise and practice mindfulness

Samudio recommends the whole family get involved with exercise and mindfulness, which studies show can help improve mood and manage mental health symptoms, such as anxiety and depression.

As Beresin points out, “Mindful meditation has proven to change the structure and function of the brain and is a fabulous way to promote relaxation while reducing anxiety, depression, and stress.” Now that the practice has gained in popularity, it’s also more easily available to learn — both in-person with an expert or online through sites like Headspace and Calm. “This is something you can do in any place whenever you need it,” he said. “Even a 10-minute meditation can change the course of your day.”

Spend time with people who care for you

“In our role as parents, we are the consummate caretakers,” Beresin said. “But, to quote Bill Withers, ‘We all need [somebody to] lean on.’” Beresin encourages parents to spend time with the people who care for them. That could be friends or family members you trust to nurture you, listen to you and give advice, sympathy and comfort during a rough spell, he said.

“We humans are pack animals and need each other,” Beresin added. “We are not solo pilots or hermits — though with all our duties, it is easy to become isolated from other loved ones.” For connection with those outside the house, he recommends setting up time for short visits or a quick video chat. And to connect with those at home, Samudio and Beresin both recommend group activities, such as family dinners and game nights.

See a doctor regularly and consider professional help

Beresin stresses the importance of seeing a primary care physician annually to help maintain your general health. These visits are also an opportunity to discuss ways to improve self-care. “Beyond exercise and diet, there are things you might ask about to improve your strength and resilience, such as physical therapy, occupational therapy, vision tests, even mindfulness classes,” he said.

If your level of burnout and stress is excessive, Beresin adds that parents can ask their primary care physician for a mental health evaluation. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in five Americans will experience a mental illness in a given year. Over a lifetime, it rises to more than 50 percent. Parents and grandparents are all affected by excessive stress, Beresin said, because of obligations at home and at work.

“When these stress factors are compounded by a psychiatric disorder, such as a form of anxiety, depression or a severe adjustment disorder, self-care would certainly include a range of individual, family or group psychotherapies, and possibly medications,” he said.

