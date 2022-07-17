I tried to fight the reality of aging. Here’s how I made peace instead.

The first year of the coronavirus pandemic in the Philippines was characterized by poor government response (ranked worst in the world) that led to months of extended lockdowns that seemed to have no end in sight. Distraught and with plenty of time on my hands, I began to zone in on many of my physical insecurities — most notably the new lines and wrinkles that began to form on my face during my time indoors. I’d aged visibly since I was last seen by most of my peers — a harsh reminder that though much of life stood still, time did not.