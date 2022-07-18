How artist Alok Vaid-Menon lives beyond the gender binary

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It’s hard to find the words to describe Alok Vaid-Menon. But that’s precisely the point. The 31-year-old nonbinary artist has amassed more than 1 million followers on Instagram by leading a life beyond labels. In their work, Vaid-Menon aims to encourage others to understand that gender identity is fluid, unconstrained by societal expectations.

“The gender binary is the cultural choice to divide billions of complex souls into one of two categories: man or woman,” Vaid-Menon said. “And that doesn’t just hurt us as trans and nonbinary people; it actually hurts everyone, because it makes us only recognize people for what they should be, and not what they actually are.”

Vaid-Menon is on a world tour for their poetry-comedy show, which oscillates seamlessly between heart-wrenching verses on trauma and loss, and witty quips about studying heterosexual behavior. The Washington Post met with them backstage before their San Francisco performance on June 25 to talk about the state of LGBTQ rights in a post-Roe world and how to the queer community is staying resilient.

On the Roe reversal affecting trans lives

Nonbinary artist Alok Vaid-Menon emphasized the importance of "queer joy" in the face of anti-trans legislation and the fall of Roe v. Wade. (Video: Neeti Upadhye/The Washington Post)

The momentous decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that overturned Roe v. Wade was decided on June 24 — the same weekend as New York’s and San Francisco’s Pride parades. The news came as a devastating blow to a community whose rights are already under attack.

“I think there’s this framing of reproductive justice and trans rights as if they’re separate issues,” Vaid-Menon said. “But I think it’s important to understand that trans justice is reproductive justice because there are trans and nonbinary people who need safe access to abortions as well.”

Many trans men and gender nonconforming people can get pregnant. Advocates are particularly worried for this community in places where abortion access is curtailed; according to a recent study, about 30 percent of transgender people reported delaying or not seeking needed heath care due to fear of discrimination.

And in the face of an onslaught of anti-trans legislation, queer joy is more important than ever, Vaid-Menon said. As they put it, it gives the LGBTQ community the power to push back and say, “You don’t get to dictate how I take up space.”

How allies can be more inclusive

In an interview on June 25, nonbinary artist Alok Vaid-Menon explained what the gender binary is and offered tips on how to be more inclusive. (Video: Neeti Upadhye/The Washington Post)

For those who want to be more respectful and inclusive allies, Vaid-Menon says there are “so many small things that people can do in their day-to-day to dream and exist beyond the gender binary.” For example, Vaid-Menon explained how to handle slipping up on someone’s pronouns, and emphasized the importance of using gender-neutral language — like “people who get pregnant” — when discussing topics like pregnancy, fertility or adoption.

“It’s not just about being inclusive, it’s about being accurate to the reality of who’s experiencing this injustice.”

Advice for those struggling to live authentically

In an interview with The Washington Post on June 25, nonbinary artist Alok Vaid-Menon shared advice for queer people who are struggling to live authentically. (Video: Neeti Upadhye/The Washington Post)

Although Vaid-Menon is now a well-known advocate, the process of coming out wasn’t simple for them. Vaid-Menon grew up in an Indian American household in the conservative town of College Station, Tex., where they said they did not have safe spaces to express themselves fully. The colorful tapestry of Vaid-Menon’s life slowly unfurled over time, they said, which is why the queer thought-leader is able to offer sound advice to people who are struggling “to make the difficult and impossible choice between safety and authenticity.”

“The work is not just about resisting what people are doing to us,” they said. “It’s actually about unlearning self-hatred. And it’s about learning to love ourselves and love one another.”

