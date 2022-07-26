Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Welcome to The Work Day, a series that charts a single day in various women's working lives — from gallery owners to stay-at-home parents to chief executives. In this installment, we hear from Tiarra Tanae Joseph, an athletic trainer who recorded a workday in July.

Name: Tiarra Tanae Joseph

Age: 29

Location: Roselle, N.J.

Job title: Head athletic trainer

What led me to my current role: Athletics has always been a part of my life, also I knew pretty early that I wanted a career in athletics. After being taken care of by an athletic trainer in high school, and then volunteering with the athletic trainers in college, I knew this is the career I needed to be in. Working at a high school sort of fell into my lap, but I absolutely love it.

How I spend the majority of my day: My days are never the same, which is what makes my job so interesting. Yes, I walk in knowing which teams are practicing and which teams have a game, but I never know what is going to happen. I get pulled in a lot of different directions at work. I could be on the football field and get a call that a volleyball player is injured, so I have to hop on my golf cart and rush over to the gym. Anything could happen unexpectedly, so I am prepared for anything, and I have learned to adapt quickly.

My workday

5 a.m.: I wake up at 5 a.m. every day. I don’t start work until the afternoon, but I have always been an early riser. I get up, drink one bottle of water, and then I head to the gym.

6:15 a.m.: Today is my favorite day at the gym: leg day! My routine consists of weighted squats, dead lifts, calf raises, hip thrusters and lunges. I end with a quick core exercise and a one-mile run on the treadmill.

9 a.m.: I shower and wash my face. I am also a brand ambassador for a skin-care company called NaturallyIndy Urban Glow Cosmetics, so my skin-care routine is an extra-special portion of my day. I get to record and take pictures of the entire process for social media.

11 a.m.: Homework! I am a doctoral student at Florida International University, so I have to schedule time to do homework daily. Today I have to post to a discussion board about organizational changes. I’ll have to continue to post and respond to my peers throughout the week.

1 p.m.: I arrive at work. First stop is to get my golf cart and drive over to my office. I have some high school student aides who help me with my daily tasks. They all arrive at the same time that I do.

1:30 p.m.: Inventory! During the summer months, my supply orders start to arrive. I go through all of the boxes and keep track of everything we receive, because I need to report to my athletic director once everything is received.

3:30 p.m.: Practice prep. The student aides and I have to prepare the field for the football team. We prepare 30 gallons of water, a medical ice chest and all of my medical supplies, which are in my huge medical kit. All of that gets loaded into the golf cart, and then we head to the field. At the field, we set up a tent and a medical table. This area is for the athletes to know where the medical staff is in the event that they need my attention. I also do preventive taping for athletes if they need it.

4:45 p.m.: Two athletes come over to the tent because they start to experience some early signs of heat exhaustion. I give these athletes water and Gatorade to help them hydrate. I always use these times to educate athletes on proper hydration methods. Usually, the younger kids come to the field without eating or drinking anything all day, which is not going to cut it during the hottest month of the year in New Jersey.

6 p.m.: Practice ends. As the student aides break down all of our equipment and load the golf cart back up, I attend to the athletes as they come off the field. I wrap on ice bags for the ones who need them. Others schedule appointments so I can evaluate things that may be bothering them.

7 p.m. I get home and cook dinner. I make honey jerk salmon, mashed potatoes and broccoli for me, my sister and my cousin. We also had to watch our weekly show, “Basketball Wives” on VH1.

9 p.m.: I shower, wash my face and get ready for bed.

