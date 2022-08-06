14 books your favorite authors are reading

“I had the pleasure of reading an early copy of this novel, and it’s become one of my main obsessions this year. This was the novel I was reading when [Supreme Court Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr.’s] draft opinion was leaked. At a time when all I wanted to do was scream, this book provided a home for my rage against the patriarchy. I imagine that reviews will emphasize the urgency of a feminist dystopian novel about autonomy, motherhood and surveillance, but here I’d like to tell readers that this novel is about witches and it’s incredibly entertaining. If only we could all be witches.” — Jessamine Chan