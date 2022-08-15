Placeholder while article actions load

Aug. 15, 2021, was a beautiful and peaceful Sunday morning in Munich, where I live. But in stark contrast to my peaceful surroundings, my phone was dinging every few seconds; I was checking for updates compulsively while I prepared breakfast. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight There had been a rapid deterioration of security in Afghanistan over the previous few weeks, after the Biden administration announced their plans to withdraw from the country. I had just learned control of Kabul had been seized by the Taliban.

Like all Afghans involved in Afghanistan, we were always one step ahead of the news, and we knew this moment was coming: We had obtained firsthand information from the ground before anyone had time to publish, print or report it. Still, it was hard to wrap my head around the gravity of it. As I texted with close friends and colleagues in Afghanistan, my mind was running wild.

“That’s it,” one friend wrote. “It’s over.”

My heart pounded in my ears, and tears started to roll down my face. Despite my experiences of war trauma, fears of being kidnapped, and the pain of losing loved ones, the fall of Kabul touched my core and spirit in a different way.

It wasn’t just my social circle that was attuned to the issue. I turned on the news, and people around the world were wondering what they could do to help — especially when it came to Afghan women, whose predicament was bleak.

While we Afghans appreciated the world’s attention, a great challenge came with so much media coverage: When Western voices swooped in, Afghans — and especially Afghan women — got overshadowed.

In the weeks that followed, I began to feel uneasy as I watched foreign journalists descend on the country. Among them was a wave of newly minted Afghanistan “experts,” foreign reporters who were praised as authorities but in reality lacked context and understanding. Though they wore badges saying they were journalists, filmmakers or photographers, in reality they were tourists, with little background or context, who often approached their stories through a heroic-savior lens.

People were paying attention to what was happening in Afghanistan, and they wanted to know how women and girls were faring. But the stories coming out of the country were not informed by Afghan women, whose most basic human rights were in jeopardy.

Many journalists seized opportunities to interview Taliban leaders, playing into their publicity strategy to present themselves as a new and more progressive group. How could they be so naive? The Taliban was a group that had imprisoned women in their own homes. It was a group that had previously banned all women from employment, murdered teachers and burned school buildings, and even outlawed music. How different could they be? I wondered where the voices of Afghan women were through it all.

Meanwhile, in 24 hours, women’s lives had been upended in unimaginable ways. In the months that followed, the Taliban continued to roll back women’s rights. To date, they have issued decrees banning women from going to school, working, leaving the home or traveling without a male relative.

While I collaborated with my network to put together evacuee lists and corral the resources at our disposal to get as many endangered people out of Kabul as possible, I wanted to go further: I wanted to publish the stories of Afghan women.

So I started compiling accounts of 13 Afghan women who had powerful stories and valuable expertise to share. The book that came out of those stories, “We Are Still Here,” is meant to remind people of Afghan women’s refusal to be silenced, even under the worst circumstances.

A number of the women we approached were in no condition to write about the traumatic events they had just experienced, and others were focused exclusively on evacuating their colleagues, families and friends.

Others, like Razia Barakzai, whose story is featured in the book and who led protests in Kabul starting on Aug. 16, made their contributions from covert locations after they were forced to go into hiding. Fawzia Koofi, one of Afghanistan’s most esteemed politicians, found a way to contribute despite the debilitating shoulder injury she had incurred from a Taliban-inflicted bullet wound the year before. With additional contributions from filmmakers, pop stars, policy experts and more, my hope is that the book will refocus the conversation on Afghan women and bring their perspectives back to the surface.

On this first anniversary of the fall of Kabul, I ask that you re-engage with Afghanistan and support Afghan women in the fight to have their voices heard. Read the book. If you are in a position of power, reach out to these women. Ask them to be part of your panels and steering committees, to speak on your radio programs and TV shows. There are so many highly qualified Afghan women experts out there who can weigh in on all aspects of Afghan life.

If there is something I learned when I was putting together the book, it’s that speaking to one Afghan woman, listening to her, will often connect you to many more. We are unified in our desire to share our stories and be heard. In the coming weeks, there will be many pieces written by people who are far from immersed in what is happening in Afghanistan today.

If you want to get the story from the source, read the stories of Afghan women, in their own words.

Nahid Shahalimi is the author of “We Are Still Here: Afghan Women on Courage, Freedom, and the Fight To Be Heard,” out Aug. 16 from Plume.

