What to know about R. Kelly’s federal child porn and obstruction of justice trial in Chicago

R. Kelly, the disgraced Grammy-winning superstar who faced three decades of sexual misconduct allegations before his conviction last year on federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges, returns to his hometown of Chicago on Monday for another round of federal charges that include creating child pornography and obstructing justice. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The trial for the 55-year-old hitmaker, whose legal name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, begins Aug. 15 with jury selection at the Dirksen U.S. Courthouse in downtown Chicago. Among the key charges against Kelly is that he and his associates rigged his 2008 state trial in Chicago, where Kelly beat child pornography charges.

Kelly and his co-defendants, two former employees, have all pleaded not guilty.

This federal trial is likely to rehash many of the issues from the 2008 case, only this time, Kelly’s accuser is expected to testify against him. Several of the four other victims, who were each between 13 and 17 years old when they met Kelly, are expected to testify.

Kelly climbed to fame in the 1990s with sexual and soulful hits like “Bump N’ Grind” and the triple Grammy-winning “I Believe I Can Fly.” He stayed atop his perch in pop culture for another decade-plus despite dogged reporting into the allegations of sexual abuse of young women and girls, his 2008 child pornography trial and the revelation that he wed the late R&B star Aaliyah when she was only 15. He continued to collaborate with artists such as Lady Gaga and Chance the Rapper and remained a headline draw well into the 2010s.

Kelly’s legal troubles came to a head after the 2019 Lifetime docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly” introduced a new generation to the long-running accusations against Kelly. After the series aired to wide attention, Cook County Prosecutor Kim Foxx in Chicago issued a call for any potential witnesses to come forward.

Kelly is already serving a 30-year sentence from his federal trial in New York but could face decades more in prison if convicted in the Chicago trial. Here’s what to know as that trial begins.

What is R. Kelly’s federal trial in Chicago about?

Kelly’s current trial stems from his indictment in 2019 in the Northern District of Illinois on more than a dozen criminal counts relating to his alleged sexual abuse of girls who were under 18 at the time.

He faces five counts of enticing a minor into criminal sexual activity; a combined two counts of conspiracy to obstruct a federal investigation in connection to his 2008 trial; and a combined six child pornography counts — four counts for producing and two counts for receiving videos.

Prosecutors allege that Kelly met the girls in the mid- to late 1990s when they were middle- and high school-aged. He is accused of having sexual contact and filming them in sex acts before they were 18. The youngest victim, referred to in court filings as Minor 1, was the child in the subject of an infamous tape anonymously sent to the Chicago Sun-Times in 2002 that allegedly showed Kelly sexually abusing the girl and urinating on her.

Kelly is standing trial alongside two former employees whom prosecutors said helped destroy evidence and pay off and otherwise coerce witnesses who could have been damaging to him in his 2008 trial.

U.S. District Judge Harry D. Leinenweber is presiding.

What’s this trial’s link to R. Kelly’s 2008 trial?

The 2002 videotape sent to the Sun-Times led to Kelly’s indictment later that year on child pornography charges.

Kelly’s legal team at the time was a savvy crew of veteran defense attorneys well-versed in the bare-knuckle legal tactics of “26th and Cal,” the nickname for Chicago’s famed criminal courthouse. As the Chicago Tribune recently detailed, Kelly’s lawyers filed dozens of motions and successfully delayed the trial for five years. In the interim, Kelly, who pleaded not guilty and was released on bail, continued to make hits and build his career.

Crucially, the girl in the videotape who prosecutors identified as the 13-year-old victim and Kelly’s goddaughter, refused to testify, and several of her relatives denied that it was her on the tape. Jurors ultimately thought they couldn’t be certain of the girl’s identity and voted to acquit Kelly on all counts after less than a day’s deliberation.

Now, federal prosecutors say they have evidence that Kelly and his associates conspired to pay off witnesses and prevent them from cooperating with investigators, including the family of girl in the video. Now in her 30s, Kelly’s alleged victim, who refused to testify in 2008, is expected to take the stand in the federal trial and identify herself as the child in the video. Her mother is also expected to testify to the same, according to court filings.

How do R. Kelly’s federal trials in New York and Chicago differ?

A Brooklyn jury convicted Kelly in 2021 on a different slate of federal charges: racketeering and sex trafficking. Federal prosecutors in New York argued that Kelly was effectively the head of a criminal enterprise that used the star’s money, fame and influence to procure young girls that he would abuse and often videotape.

Fifty witnesses testified at the singer’s five-week trial, many describing harrowing accounts of how he would use his star power to lure young fans or aspiring musicians into his orbit and later abuse them.

The trial also covered details of Kelly’s secret 1994 marriage to R&B singer Aaliyah, then his 15-year-old protege, that ended in annulment. Witnesses testified that Kelly married her for legal protection as he abused her, and bribed a government official to create a fake ID that indicated that she was an adult.

Who are R. Kelly’s co-defendants?

Also on trial with Kelly are Derrel McDavid, his former manager, and Milton “June” Brown, his former employee. McDavid is accused of conspiring with Kelly to rig the 2008 trial in Chicago, while Brown is charged with receiving child pornography.

Prosecutors allege that beginning in 2001, when Kelly realized some of the videotapes of him engaged in sex acts with girls were missing, he worked with McDavid to track them down and pay off witnesses on Kelly’s behalf to cover up any evidence of wrongdoing. McDavid is also accused of coaching witnesses in the 2008 trial, including the father of the girl in the videotape, to lie to prosecutors to protect Kelly in exchange for financial settlements and gifts.

Brown, prosecutors say, also schemed to track down Kelly’s videos and buy them back in an effort to destroy or hide evidence. Both men, like Kelly, have pleaded not guilty.

What has Kelly said about the charges against him?

Kelly has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Jennifer Bonjean, Kelly’s defense attorney, said on Twitter last week the government has an “incredible advantage” over Kelly in part because of the media scrutiny of his previous case, and said it would be “difficult to find 12 people who can be fair given the media war on my client.”

Bonjean is a veteran criminal defense attorney known for taking tough cases; last year she successfully helped disgraced comedian Bill Cosby get his sexual assault conviction overturned.

Does Kelly face any other charges?

After Kelly’s federal trial in Chicago wraps up, he still faces additional state trials in Minneapolis for solicitation and prostitution and again in Chicago for sexual assault and sexual abuse.

