Welcome to The Work Day, a series that charts a single day in various women's working lives — from gallery owners to stay-at-home parents to chief executives. In this installment, we hear from Emma Davis, a flight test engineer who recorded a workday in August.

Name: Emma Davis

Age: 28

Location: Burlington, Vt.

Job title: Flight test engineer at Beta Technologies

Previous jobs: Senior ground test engineer (September 2020-September 2021); flight test engineer (January 2018-September 2020); graduate teaching assistant and math tutor (September 2016-May 2017); mechanical engineering intern (May 2015-August 2016)

What led me to my current role: I work at Beta Technologies, an electric aerospace company based in Burlington. I have lived all over the country and moved from out of state for this job — but I’ve since come to love the area and call it home. I have been passionate about aviation since I was a little girl, and spent five years as a test engineer at an aerospace company after school. When I found that Beta — a company that’s on the forefront of aviation technology — would teach me how to fly helicopters and would allow me to continue my career in flight test engineering, it was clear this was the right next choice for me.

How I spend the majority of my workday: At Beta, we’re developing the first all-electric aircraft for commercial use, and as a flight test engineer (FTE), I’m part of the team responsible for building and executing a program to evaluate the performance and safety of our aircraft, the ALIA-250. We’re driving toward the ultimate goals of certifying the plane with the Federal Aviation Administration and delivering it to our customers, so it’s crucial that we test every system on the aircraft to make sure it meets the absolute highest safety and reliability standards. Flight testing is the foundation of any aerospace program, because it provides that road map to measure and track the development of an experimental aircraft against those standards. My submission below focuses on a typical flight test day.

On non-test days, I spend most of my time writing test plans to prepare for future flight tests. These plans are the basis for safely executing ground and flight test events on ALIA, so creating them requires the team to determine how we’re actually going to execute the test, as well as how we define success. A key component of this equation is understanding what the test requirements are — for example, what data do the engineers need to help validate that our aircraft is safe and exceeds FAA standards? It can take up to a day to work up a flight test brief and coordinate the schedule for a test event, depending on the complexity of the test, so this keeps me pretty busy.

My workday

4:40 a.m.: I usually wake up before 5 a.m. and head to the gym for an hour or two before going to work. I’m a CrossFit fanatic and like to start my day off with a good sweat. I love to dance as well and can often be seen working some dance moves into my workout — regardless of whether they’re a part of the outlined exercise!

8 a.m.: What I do when I arrive at work varies depending on whether we are conducting a flight test, which we do a few times per week, and often daily. To make a test run as seamlessly as possible, there is a lot of prep work that an FTE is responsible for, including writing a test plan, test cards, coordinating with all the aircraft subsystem SMEs (subject matter experts), preparing for briefs and conducting safety assessments. When I’m acting as the test conductor (TC), I spend my morning ensuring all the materials are finalized and ready before pre-brief and takeoff.

12 p.m.: Lunch at Beta is always a highlight of my day. We have an awesome team on staff that always makes the best meals — and it’s also a time for everyone to step away from the computer, plane, 3D printer or wherever else the team is usually stationed during the day, to refuel and recharge together. I’m not from Vermont, but I’ve found a real community of friends at Beta and beyond.

2 p.m.: Game time! During the flight test event, I’m directing the control room and giving point-to-point test clearance to execute the mission at hand. In other words, I’m the one running the details of the test flight and communicating directly with the test pilot, who sits at the controls of ALIA. While communicating closely with the pilot, I’m also looking at a subset of data that provides a high-level overview of the health of the aircraft and relying on insights from SMEs who are monitoring their specific subsystem, such as the motor, in detail. If an SME sees something abnormal in their data, I jump in to facilitate the communication between the engineer in the room and the pilot in the seat to make a sound judgment on whether testing can be safely continued or not. We collect a wide variety of data to identify overall trends and performance of the aircraft, including things like battery usage, motor temps, structural load data and more.

5 p.m.: There’s often a small crew of us who go for a little walk before parting ways after work — it’s a nice time to catch up about life outside of Beta and enjoy some time outside during the day.

6 p.m.: Afterward, I head home and hit the books. I’m working hard to study for my helicopter private pilot certificate. Beta offers all team members the chance to receive flight training for free. It’s a way for us to get a firsthand understanding of aviation and aviation systems, all of which will inform our design of and work on ALIA. It’s also really, really fun. After I finish my studies, I spend the evening hanging out with my two amazing cats.

