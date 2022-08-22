Angelica Ross will make Broadway history. She aims to ‘meet the moment.’

Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Earlier this month, Angelica Ross made headlines when it was announced she would be the first openly trans woman to star in a lead role in “Chicago” on Broadway. The former cast member of the Emmy-winning drama “Pose” will take on the role of Roxie Hart starting Sept. 12 for an eight-week limited run at the Ambassador Theater.

When she got the call for the history-making casting opportunity, Ross upheld her “vow” to Black trans women to “meet the moment,” she said. And it’s not the only way she’s doing that, she recently told The Washington Post. When the 41-year-old singer wanted to release a single this year, she started a record label to be her own boss. And when she saw fellow trans people in need of technical training and career-readiness skills, she founded a company to help them.

It’s her casting in “Chicago” that feels like a “full-circle moment” that reunites Ross with her musical theater roots. But when the news dropped on Aug. 4, there was something else Ross wanted to bring attention to: She tweeted about WNBA star Brittney Griner, whose 9½-year prison sentence in Russia for drug possession was announced the same day.

“That day was a great day for me as far as a celebration, but it also was a not-so-great day for Brittney, for Black women who have to play overseas due to pay disparities here in the U.S., and to queer and trans and nonbinary folks who know that sometimes we are targeted or made examples when we obviously don’t fit inside certain boxes,” she said.

We spoke with Ross more about being a leader for Black trans and queer women, making history and more.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Q: How is your casting in “Chicago” a symbol of progress for LGBTQ actors on Broadway?

A: Regardless of what people’s intentions are, I’m here to meet the moment and show exactly why I was [cast]. I think that the producers had vision and they could see that I was demonstrating musical ability right now and already have seen for themselves the acting ability and wanted to bring those things together to shake up the show a little bit.

It doesn’t work if you cast someone into a role and they can’t actually perform. But I, through dance coaching, vocal coaching and acting coaching, have been preparing for this moment. And I am ready to slay [as] Roxie.

Q: Roxie Hart is a long-established character. How are you making her your own?

A: What I love about the role of Roxie is that for the past 25 years, the lines have been the same, but each woman that comes into the role puts a slight twist, her own little twist, on it. I can’t wait because context is everything. It’s the exact same lines, but even though I’m playing Roxie “straight,” as a trans woman there are just certain things that land a certain way, and those who are in on that piece of information will get an extra layer of performance.

Q: Washington Post Live recently hosted Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, and she said she “[wants] to be the example and show that it is possible” for trans women of color to succeed. You share this goal. Why do you insist on taking on this responsibility?

A: There’s a vitality when it comes to being victorious. There’s an energy that you need to cultivate in doing that. … That’s why I take it on as a vow not just, “Oh, it’s a burden” — no. It’s because I too know the responsibility is with me just like it is with every single person. Instead of passing the buck like so many people do, waiting for someone else to take care of it, I model how each one of us can stand up and face the challenges that are ahead of all of us because these challenges that we’re facing politically don’t just affect me as a Black person. They don’t just affect me as a trans person. They don’t just affect me as a woman. They affect me as a human being who wants to make sure that all humans are treated with dignity and respect. That’s the bottom line.

Q: How do Black trans women inspire you?

A: It is trans women specifically who I feel like I’ve seen really make the most out of the least that society gives us and tries to allow for us. And the joy, the art, the creativity … I’m always inspired by the ways we keep it moving. We keep it going. As the girls say, we “pay it.” There’s so many things that we can learn from Black trans women if we just pay attention.

Q: You released a single this summer. Are you going to release an album?

A: Yes, I’ve been riding around in my car listening to about 10 songs. But I’m still in the process of writing and figuring out what songs are going to be on the album. I was going to do a short EP, but I just have been putting out so many songs that we definitely have enough for a full project. … I don’t know exactly when it’s going to happen. But Miss Ross Inc., my new record label, will be releasing my new album.

Q: Now you have a record label, too?

A: When I released “Only You,” I created Miss Ross Music to basically be able to release my own music. I didn’t want to wait for anyone else. I didn’t want to have to get anyone else’s approval. I am a boss. I don’t just do things just ‘cause. I have a team of people from publicists to glam folks to graphic designers, other producers. I trust my team to make quality products, and that’s what I’m trying to do out here in Hollywood as well. In between being chosen to be in a show, I create my own opportunities.

Q: Speaking of music, I would be remiss if I didn’t ask a former cast member of “Pose” what you think about Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” album.

A: Oh my God. Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” album has had me in a chokehold from Day 1. Honestly, it is on repeat every single day. I start every single day off with “I’m That Girl” and just can’t help but think about the lyrics. “From the top of the mornin’ I shine, right through the blinds!” That just inspires me to have the right energy every day. You can just hear in the beats, in the voices of Ts Madison, and the influences of Honey Dijon, Kevin Aviance — like you can just hear all the influences — Grace Jones. This is a nod. This is a gift to queer culture specifically Black queer culture, just like “Pose” was for the ballroom community. It was a love letter specifically to the Black and Brown, queer and trans, ballroom community. And I feel like Beyoncé’s doing the same with this album.

Q: I’ve also heard you practice Nichiren Buddhism.

A: I did an email interview with Tina Turner for Glamour magazine and got to talk with her about the fact that she chants also. … I was introduced by Tina Turner through the movie “What’s Love Got to Do With It?” Being able to see that metaphor of her being so distracted and seeking outside of herself for things to then being introduced to this practice where she went inward, got focused and saw that all she needed was her name. It’s been a huge, huge inspiration for me.

Q: One’s name is so central to who they are.

A: Absolutely. I am Angelica Love Ross, both in spirit and legally. And that legally part is just as important because of how I want to be respected and treated in this world. So when people see me, they call me Miss Ross.

