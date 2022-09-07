Homeless teen heads to college, makes basketball team: ‘It’s like a dream’

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The only people at school who knew the truth about Jeremiah Armstead’s home life were his basketball coaches. Armstead, 18, was tired a lot, sometimes from sleeping in his mother’s car, sometimes from the stress of living in a domestic violence shelter with his mother and younger siblings while he was in high school.

He had never picked up a basketball before he moved into his first family shelter at 14. But once he started playing, he developed an instant love for the game — and his coaches.

“They’d help me wash my clothes, so I’d have something clean to wear,” he said. “They understood and helped me feel like I wasn’t alone.”

After his school day was over at California’s Long Beach Polytechnic High School, he would play hoops for hours, then often ask a friend to drop him off at a convenience store near the shelter, a trick he learned to avoid letting anyone know where he lived.

“It was hard to be homeless, but I kept my head up,” he said. “Basketball became my outlet, and I made up my mind to keep pushing forward.”

His hard work paid off: He not only was accepted to Fisk University, a historically Black college in Nashville, but he also just got a spot on the school’s basketball team, selected by one of his longtime heroes.

“He’s a hero of mine — it’s like a dream,” Armstead said of the coach. “When he put me on the team, I could hardly believe it.”

Anderson said he has an idea of what Armstead has been through because he also experienced tough times growing up in Queens.

“We got evicted from our home and I lived with my cousin during my junior year [of high school],” said Anderson, 51. “I knew how it could be, the way Jeremiah came up. You need to be motivated, and you might need that extra push.”

“Jeremiah is a great young man — he’s very uplifting,” Anderson said. “I hope that I can help to build him up as an athlete. If he continues to stay grounded and humble, he’ll be fine.”

Armstead said he was excited to unpack his suitcase in a college dorm a few weeks ago, saying it was a welcome contrast to the shelters where he has lived in recent years.

“It’s a great feeling — I can finally stretch out,” said Armstead, adding that he is pursuing a degree in kinesiology and is eagerly awaiting his first game with the Fisk Bulldogs this fall.

Starting college wasn’t easy, Armstead said, but he was determined to build a better life for himself.

He grew up in Philadelphia and became homeless after his family moved to Georgia when he was 14, he said, noting that he and his two younger siblings sometimes slept in their mom’s car after she and the children fled an abusive relationship. Armstead and his family asked The Washington Post not to publish additional details about the abusive relationship, but they did give permission to include their names, photos and other facts about their lives.

Armstead said the domestic violence shelters where they have stayed have been helpful but challenging places to live.

“It was really hard living in a small space with four people, and I didn’t want my friends to know I was living there,” he said. “I had to tell myself to keep breathing, keep being diligent. Bad times don’t last forever. Things can change.”

His mother, Mindy Brooks, grew up in Southern California, and she decided to move Jeremiah and his siblings there from Georgia during his sophomore year of high school, she said.

“Jeremiah took a lot on at a young age after I became a victim of domestic violence,” said Brooks, 41. “I wanted him to have a chance at a happy life.”

“He’s always looked after his little brother and sister, and he’s always tried to look at the positive side,” she added. “I’ve been extremely proud of him his whole life.”

Brooks found housing at a shelter in Santa Monica, then drove her children 30 miles each way to and from school in Long Beach, she said.

After Armstead made the high school basketball team as a power forward, he said his mom and siblings waited for him in the parking lot during practice on afternoons when he couldn’t get a ride from a friend.

“My mom was always there for me, even if it meant waiting for hours,” he said. “She knew that playing sports helped me to get away from what we were all dealing with.”

Brooks also knew that her son dreamed of furthering his education at a historically Black college or university and also wanted to continue playing basketball, she said.

She told administrators and counselors at the shelter about her son’s goals, and they helped identify colleges that suited his needs and put her in touch with several nonprofit organizations to see what kind of financial assistance he might qualify for, she said.

“Fisk University was one of the possibilities, so I submitted an application in July,” Armstead said.

Less than a week after applying to Fisk, he was at a friend’s house when he found out he had been accepted.

“My mom called and said she got an email from Fisk and I already had a student ID number,” he said. “And I was even going to have my own room in the dorm. It was unreal.”

He said he is the first person in his family to apply to college.

“I wanted to show my brother and sister that they could go to college, too,” he said. “I love that they’re both now talking about it.”

Fisk offered him a partial tuition scholarship, and most of his other expenses, including food and housing, this year will be covered by donations from nonprofit organizations including We Educate Brilliant Minds, Sisters of Watts and the Do Good Daniels Family Foundation, said Armstead. He said he’ll earn spending money by working part time on campus.

The nonprofits told him they will support his education as long as they have the means, Brooks said. They are continuing to raise funds.

Armstead said he calls his mom and siblings several times a week at the shelter where they’re living to fill them in on how classes are going.

“I tell my brother and sister to dream big, keep working hard and don’t ever stop pushing,” Armstead said. “Life will get better — you’re just not going to get everything at once.”

“I’m thankful that people were willing to take a chance on me,” he added. “Even though I went through a tough time, it made me the person I am today. I’m excited to see how it all turns out.”

