The queen’s beloved corgis were always near. What happens to them now?

Her love for the pups was long celebrated, playing a central part in the apparent corgi renaissance social media has helped fuel over the past decade. Three of her corgis were featured in a James Bond skit with the queen and Daniel Craig that aired at the 2012 Olympics. The dogs also made frequent appearances in the 2016 Netflix series “The Crown,” which depicted Elizabeth’s early years as head of state.

When she died this week at 96, Elizabeth reportedly left behind two Pembroke Welsh corgis, a corgi-dachshund mix known as a dorgi, and a cocker spaniel.

It’s not clear what will happen to the queen’s beloved pets. Royal biographer Ingrid Seward said they might go to her children.

“I imagine the dogs would be looked after by the family, probably Andrew [as] he’s the one that gave them to her, they’re quite young, the corgi and the dorgi,” Seward told Newsweek.

As approached her 90s, Elizabeth decided to end the decades-long corgi breeding program she oversaw at Windsor Castle, where 14 generations of dogs were raised and trained.

The program seemed to quietly slow down around 2002, following the death of her mother, according to the American Kennel Club.

In 2012, Monty Roberts, the queen’s equine adviser, told Vanity Fair that the death of one of her dogs — a corgi that co-starred in the James Bond skit — had deeply affected her.

“She didn’t want to have any more young dogs,” he said. “She didn’t want to leave any young dog behind. She wanted to put an end to it. I understood that we would discuss it further at a later date.”

Still, it was hard to separate the monarch from her mutts.

Candy, an elderly corgi, was with her until the end. She also had two younger pups, Muick and Sandy. Her cocker spaniel is named Lissy.

According to the BBC, the royal family had a term for the calming effect the corgis had on the queen over the years: “the dog mechanism.”

“If the situation becomes too difficult she will sometimes literally walk away from it and take the dogs out,” wrote Penny Junor, author of “All The Queen’s Corgis.” “Prince Andrew is said to have taken three weeks to fight his way past the dogs to tell his mother that his marriage to Sarah Ferguson was in trouble.”

“Dogs and horses are her passion,” Junor wrote, “and it is with them, and the people who share that passion, that she truly relaxes.”

