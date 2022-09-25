Post Malone hospitalized with ‘stabbing pain,’ cancels concert

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A week after falling through an onstage hole while performing, Post Malone canceled a Saturday night concert in Boston, saying he was at a hospital struggling with his breathing and a “stabbing pain.” It was the second hospital visit in about a week for the 27-year-old rapper, whose full name is Austin Richard Post. After the accident at St. Louis’s Enterprise Center on Sept. 17, he was treated for bruised ribs, according to an Instagram post from his manager. Malone said on Twitter afterward that “everything’s good.”

But he awoke Saturday to “cracking sounds” on the right side of his body, he said.

“I’m having a very difficult time breathing and there’s like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move,” Malone wrote in social media posts about a half hour before the concert was to start. “We’re in the hospital now, but with this pain, I can’t do the show tonight.”

Tickets will be valid for a rescheduled concert that is in the works, he said, apologizing for being unable to perform Saturday. The venue, TD Garden, had announced minutes earlier that the concert was canceled “due to unforeseen circumstances” and fans should keep their tickets for a new date.

Tonight's Post Malone show at TD Garden is being postponed due to unforeseen circumstances. Fans should retain their tickets to be used for a new date once it is announced. pic.twitter.com/SQOIC3sIEW — TD Garden (@tdgarden) September 24, 2022

Malone has been on the road since Sept. 10 for his 33-city Twelve Carat Tour, promoting his fourth album, “Twelve Carat Toothache.” He was one week and five stops in when he had the onstage accident in St. Louis.

Video footage of the incident showed the artist reaching to grab fans’ hands while performing “Circles.” He turned and walked to the center of the stage, then stepped into an open area and fell, appearing to catch himself with his upper body. He rolled out of the opening and laid on his back. The music stopped.

Medics helped Malone offstage, but he later returned and continued the show.

In a video shared on Twitter the next day, the rapper said the opening in the stage is meant to allow instruments to be lowered. He said falling through it “winded me pretty good, got me pretty good,” adding that he had been given painkillers at the hospital.

Malone thanked fans for their support and vowed to continue the tour.

In his Saturday post announcing the cancellation of the Boston show, he said he felt “terrible, but I promise I’m going to make this up to you.”

“I love you Boston, I’ll see you soon,” he concluded.

