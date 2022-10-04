A Black dance team arrived at a majority-White college. Some got worried.

Listen 9 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Ten Black women recently made history at a University of Southern California football game: Dancing in the stands to marching band music, the new majorette team, the Cardinal Divas of Southern California, brought a historically Black dance style to the majority-White college. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight It was a moment that inaugural team member Ire Omitowoju, 20, had long hoped for. The team’s dance moves are fashioned after a West African-, jazz- and hip-hop-inspired style that started in the 1960s and is a staple at historically Black colleges and universities.

But establishing a beacon of Black culture where only a small Black community — about 6 percent of USC’s student body — exists hasn’t been simple.

“I hope that it makes people feel like they have a voice, that they have a space on campus and at the games to really, fully be themselves,” said Omitowoju, a junior majoring in arts, technology and the business of innovation.

Advertisement

A video clip of the team’s first football-game performance has been viewed more than 3 million times on Twitter, as many USC alumni applauded the team’s efforts to carve out a space for the school’s Black student body, informally known as “Black SC.” The Divas caught the attention of Jennifer Hudson, who invited them to perform on her talk show. And Dianna Williams, owner of the Dancing Dolls majorette team featured in the Lifetime reality series “Bring It!”, offered to fly to California to share her expertise with the team.

oh nothing… i created a majorette team at a PWI and performed at our first game.



truly though i’m so blessed and can’t thank God enough. Thank you to my parents and to everyone who supported me along this LONG journey. and my girls FYE💫The Cardinal Divas of SC are UP NEXT. pic.twitter.com/vif5e02z4b — Princess👸🏾 (@princesslang0) September 19, 2022

“SOOOOO PROUD,” tweeted rapper and USC alum Saweetie, along with a string of heart eyes, red and yellow hearts, and peace sign emoji. Soon after, a video circulated of Saweetie’s own days as a majorette dancer at San Diego State University before she transferred to USC.

Cardinals Divas member Hannah Ethridge, 20, wasn’t planning to transfer from Pepperdine University to USC until the spring, but when she heard about the team, she accelerated her plans so she could try out. An African American studies major, she was part of her mostly Black high school’s drill team, and many of her former classmates attend her hometown’s closest historically Black college, Texas Southern University.

Advertisement

“I’m glad that I’ve been able to form relationships with Black students and Black women who share similar values as me and who understand where I’m coming from,” Ethridge said.

The team’s breakthrough also resonated with other Black California college students, who were thrilled to hear of a new space for Black students. After watching the Divas’ viral dance video, Amiah Joyner, a business economics student at UCLA, asked them to help start a majorette team at her school.

“It’s just so empowering,” said Joyner, 18, adding that it reminded her of step classes offered in elementary school. “I think it’s a very important part of Black culture that every girl or Black femme should be able to be part of.”

USC’s team plans to “remain true and authentic” to HBCU culture, Omitowoju said. But as the clip of their performance climbed in views, the Cardinal Divas were met not just with excitement but with criticism, primarily from students and alumni at historically Black colleges, who feared that introducing traditionally Black culture to a predominantly White school would open the floodgates for cultural appropriation.

Advertisement

“The thing is y’all keep trying to recreate HBCU culture at non HBCUs when you can just GOOOO to an HBCU,” a Tuskegee University alum tweeted. “But y’all aren’t going to do that. Y’all don’t truly support them, but will continue to try and take bits and pieces of our experience.”

A Clark Atlanta University alum wrote: “I’m perfectly fine standing on this hill by myself. But wanting HBCU culture at white schools … instead of going to an HBCU … is weird.”

Raquel Monroe, a theater and dance professor at the University of Texas at Austin, said she would have eagerly auditioned to join a Black majorette team if one existed when she attended Arizona State University in the late 1980s. But seeing how Black dance culture, such as stepping and hip-hop, has been appropriated over the years when shared with White audiences has made her ambivalent about the prospect of majorette dance teams at predominantly White institutions.

Advertisement

“There’s a fear that this could be co-opted and transformed,” Monroe said. If majorette dance loses its footing in HBCUs, Monroe said, “we might recognize the dancing, but it won’t be happening with Black dancers anymore.”

In the past, college dance instructors wanted students with majorette backgrounds to “park that training at the door and leave it behind,” and to learn other styles they deemed had better technique, Monroe said. But she wants majorette to be embraced.

“I hope it fulfills the desire that dancers have to engage in a significant history,” she said.

Jackson State University is responsible for much of that history. In 1971, its Prancing J-Settes departed from the baton-twirling characteristic of majorette teams and began to focus on adding dance moves that incorporated jazz, gymnastics, hip-hop and modern dance, explained Mindy Chappell, an assistant professor at Portland State University. Since then, the J-Settes have set the stage for many Black majorette teams, inspired LGBTQ choreographers and influenced the dance moves of celebrities such as Beyoncé and Ciara.

Advertisement

“Young women created a space for them to be their unapologetic selves, and honor movements from the African diaspora,” Chappell said.

The USC team adopted a style that mimics Jackson State’s J-Settes in which a lead dancer performs a move, and the others repeat it. The Divas often call-and-respond to an eight-count where they buck, a popping dance move the J-Settes are famous for.

All-Black majorette teams outside of HBCUs are rare but not unheard of. Kent State University in Ohio has had the Flashettes since 2016. DePaul University, the nation’s largest Catholic university, is home to the Dazzling Demons Majorette Dancers. The Bearettes at the University of California at Berkeley became the first majorette-style drill team in the UC system when the group was formed in 2015.

The UC Berkeley team has gained popularity over the years and will perform during the halftime of an upcoming Golden State Warriors game, said Ashley Anderson, 25, who was part of the inaugural team. But there was a lack of support from the school’s Black community early on, she said.

Advertisement

When the Bearettes began performing at the base of the student section during football games, Berkeley students would walk through their dance formations, throw food on them and steal some of the team’s belongings when they weren’t looking, Anderson said. The dancers’ shows and fundraisers weren’t as well attended as other Black student events at the university. Looking back, Anderson brushes it off as typical college student disrespect, but back then, it stung.

“Ultimately, what’s most important is for people to just really follow their hearts’ desire, and if they felt like they needed a space for themselves on their campus to dance and express themselves and do what they want to do, I think it’s fine,” she said.

The Divas have faced their own challenges. Since the team was established July, it has struggled to get field access for rehearsals and support from the USC Athletics Department to make the student-led organization into an official university team, said Brianna Brothers, the team’s videographer. The dancers now can only perform from stadium bleachers but hope to make it to the football field eventually. They perform with black USC sports bras and shorts, but they’d like funding to buy official majorette uniforms.

Advertisement

“They deserve everything,” Brothers said. “I hope that in the future, they keep getting this attention and that people keep their eyes on them.”

USC didn’t address its support for the Divas, or whether it would fulfill their desire to perform field shows, when asked for comment. “We admire the initiative, leadership and passion demonstrated by the majorette team,” the university said in a statement. “By engaging with and highlighting our talented student body, we hope to create an energetic, inclusive and unique experience for our students and the USC community.”

The Cardinal Divas may not have all their desired resources, but if the team’s popularity grows to be like the Bearettes’ at UC Berkeley, the university’s backing will grow, too, Anderson said.

“When you’re new and you’re trying to start something that people aren’t used to, it’s going to be a fight within itself,” she said.

The Divas’ viral moment, at least, should help.

“These girls are a bunch of amazing unicorns that you want to look at,” Brothers said. “What makes these girls different is that they brought so much attention to themselves, and they were able to make USC hear them.”

GiftOutline Gift Article