Madonna, in a TikTok, suggests she’s gay. Her fans aren’t surprised.

In a TikTok video Madonna posted Sunday, the 64-year-old megastar is seen holding hot-pink underwear, with the on-screen caption “If I miss, I’m Gay!” She then throws the panties toward a nearby wastebasket, and misses — by a lot. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight It was, perhaps not coincidentally, two days shy of Tuesday’s National Coming Out Day.

“What in the 80s is happening 😳,” one TikTok user commented under the video. “Did Madonna just come out? And I’m witnessing it in real time??” wrote another.

The singer’s apparent coming out may have surprised those who haven’t watched her and her career closely. But dedicated Madonna fans, especially those in the LGBTQ community, were less shocked, noting that the video follows hints she’s dropped over the years about her own sexual orientation and her decades of support for gay people that turned her into a queer icon.

Madonna, who surged to ’80s stardom with hits like “Lucky Star,” “Like a Virgin” and “Material Girl,” began raising awareness about HIV/AIDS during that decade’s epidemic, fighting against the HIV stigma and fundraising for research at a time when the subject was unpopular to talk about. Her music and performances also leaned into her support of LGBTQ issues. Her 1989 song “Express Yourself,” for instance, became a gay anthem and something of a precursor to Lady Gaga’s 2011 single “Born This Way.” 1990’s “Vogue” brought prominence to the Black, Latino and queer ballroom scene subculture, in which underground drag queen pageants popularized the vogue dance style.

“She was a gay icon before we saw the gay in her,” Ankit Verma, a Madonna fan who lives in Bangalore, India, said after the TikTok was posted.

Many fans have assumed Madonna was bisexual since she told the Advocate in 1991 that she thinks “everybody has a bisexual nature.” Her video does not rule out that possibility, because “gay” has often been used as an umbrella term, especially for older LGBTQ members.

Verma, 25, said he found Madonna’s TikTok clip a “beautiful coalescence of a journey that has inspired generations of [the] queer community to find their voice.”

Verma, who is queer, said he became a Madonna fan when he heard her song “Ray of Light,” which portrayed Buddhism and Hinduism in a way he never had seen in the West before.

“For someone like me who comes from India, she’s made me feel that I belonged. It was okay to be different. My deviance wasn’t wrong,” he said. “We had no representation here. She gave us that.”

Matt Bernstein, a 23-year-old in New York City, said Madonna helped him understand LGBTQ history as a high-schooler learning about his sexuality.

“It connects me to my community and my culture, my history,” he said. “I think there’s a real importance to that.”

Because of Madonna’s prominent presence and contributions in the LGBTQ community, he believes she’s well deserving of respect and the freedom to express herself the way she wants.

“When people Madonna’s age were young, it was much less safe to come out,” Bernstein said. “I’m always holding space for queer adults.”

