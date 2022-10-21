Construction crew found a purse lost in 1959. Then the hunt began for its owner.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A construction crew was tearing up the stage at an old elementary school near Houston last year when one of the workers spotted something shiny beneath the floorboards. It was a small plastic purse studded with rhinestones. Tucked inside was a bright red wallet filled with old photos, two floral handkerchiefs, several pencils, a nail file, a notebook and a calendar — all frozen in time from 1959.

According to the notes inside, the contents belonged to Beverly Williams, who was 13 when she apparently lost the purse at League City School in League City, Tex.

There was a note inside from Williams’ mother giving her permission to ride the bus to a friend’s house after school, and her wallet held a civil defense card showing she’d been trained how to react in a national emergency during the Cold War.

The date on her miniature calendar had been turned to April 1959, when Dwight D. Eisenhower was president and NASA announced its selection of the first U.S. astronauts.

The workers had no idea who Beverly Williams was, so they gave the small historic handbag to League City officials who had hired them to renovate the school and turn it into a community center, said city spokesperson Sarah Osborne.

“The bottom of the bag had small holes that were chewed by a rodent, but everything inside was otherwise in great condition,” Osborne said.

Osborne also didn’t know anyone named Beverly Williams, and she made several unsuccessful attempts to find her or any of her family members. After hitting a wall, Osborne said she was unsure what to do with the purse, so she stored it at City Hall.

Last month, about a year after Osborne stashed the purse at City Hall, she realized she had an opportunity. At the grand opening of the League City Community Center in September, she decided to put the contents of the purse on display in hopes that somebody might recognize Williams in some of the old photos and help solve the mystery.

“Her purse was such a nice peek into what it was like to be a teenage girl in 1959, long before Facebook,” Osborne said. “We asked everyone, ‘Do you recognize the owner of the purse in these photos?’”

When no new clues came in, Osborne contacted the Clear Creek Independent School District in League City and Richard Lewis, vice president of the League City Historical Society, hoping they could help locate Williams or her family.

Williams had presumably lost the purse 63 years ago, Osborne said, adding that her name appeared on several papers inside the handbag, but she wasn’t in yearbooks or school records.

Lewis said he was delighted to take up the challenge.

“It was like looking inside a time capsule,” he said.

He posted a video about the purse on Facebook, and within hours somebody contacted him. The person knew who Beverly Williams was, and gave him a phone number for Deborah Hicks, with instructions that Hicks was one of Williams’ daughters in League City.

“That purse suddenly took on new importance with the discovery of her family,” Lewis said.

He reached out to Hicks and her family, and told them he had some news they’d better sit down to hear.

“They were stunned to get the call,” he said.

Hicks, 48, said she never knew her mother had lost a purse when she was 13.

“To catch a glimpse into our mom’s life as a teenager was a sweet surprise,” Hicks said.

The reason nobody could find Beverly Williams listed in school district records was because her full name was Andrea Beverly Williams, Hicks told Lewis. Her mom had died in 2015 in Washington state at age 69.

“We learned about the purse just two days after what would have been her 77th birthday,” Hicks said.

Hicks and her eight siblings are now enjoying a small window into their mother’s early teen years after looking at her wallet photos and reading the short inscriptions in her notebook, she said.

“She wrote about a boy she liked, about going steady and going to a school dance,” Hicks said. “She also wrote little prayers to herself. It was fun to see her life from the days before she was known as Mom.”

Hicks and two of her sisters, Rhonda Dohr and Andrea Sanchez, went to the League City Community Center to get a close-up look at the purse’s contents.

“Our mom would have laughed at the idea of anyone thinking this stuff is cool, so it’s fun to think she left her mark,” said Dohr, 49.

“We’re so grateful the purse was found — I especially love the handkerchief,” added Sanchez, 51. “Our mom never went anywhere without one of those.”

The sisters said they can’t imagine how their mom’s purse ended up beneath a school stage for 63 years, especially since she never attended that school. She was an eighth grader at Clear Creek Intermediate School in League City when she was 13.

“But one of her sisters might have gone to school here, so they would have attended events there,” Sanchez said, noting that Williams was on the girls’ basketball team in junior high.

A small door was found beneath the stage, so perhaps her mom was goofing around with friends and simply left her purse behind, she said.

“Her sisters were practical jokers,” she added. “So there’s also a possibility that one of them tossed it under the stage.”

“The funny thing is this is the smallest purse our mom has ever carried,” Dohr added. “Maybe losing it is why she always had larger purses. She never wanted to lose another one.”

The sisters said they decided to donate their mom’s purse and its belongings to the League City Historical Society so others can take a visual trip back to 1959.

“There are lots of other people who have lost their moms — we want them to be able to smile and enjoy what our mom kept in her purse,” Dohr said.

“It was a special time — we can all remember what it was like to be 13,” Hicks added.

“Our mom was an outgoing teenager who loved going to dances,” she said. “It’s been a special treat for us to follow her back in time.”

