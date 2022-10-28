Idaho drag performers mobilize as right-wing forces target their shows

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When longtime Boise Pride performer Jake Logue heard about the latest political threats to drag performances in his home state of Idaho, he was unsettled by how unsurprised he was. Logue, 32, has spent his life performing: as a dancer, actor, cheerleader, drum major and, most recently, as his drag queen persona, Denimm. The stage is where he’s most vulnerable. Shortly after the Pulse nightclub shooting in 2016, when people were on edge, he remembers a young boy who came up to him after a show to share how inspired he was, a moment Logue said “changed the whole trajectory of my life as a queer person and a drag artist.”

But right-wing lawmakers in states from Florida to Arizona are increasingly suggesting that drag is sexually explicit and unsuitable for children. In Idaho, some conservatives now want the state to defund it.

“It doesn’t surprise me that Idaho is doing this, that they’re worried more about what drag queens are doing, raising money for charity work and for nonprofit organizations,” Logue said. “Idaho’s more worried about that than their education problem, their mental health problem, their minimum-wage problem or their housing problem.”

One Republican activist has sponsored a resolution for January’s legislative session that, explicitly targeting the LGBTQ community, proposes banning “the use of Idaho Tax dollars to be used in the funding of any biased, self-aggrandizing, illustrative-sexualized events.” And the Christian conservative Idaho Family Policy Center launched a petition and called for a bill that would allow children to receive damages if they say they were harmed at a public drag show. (State Rep. Megan Blanksma (R) wrote in an email that, “at this point,” no such anti-drag draft legislation exists.)

“This idea that drag is some sort of expression or art form I think is something that’s been invented out of whole cloth in the last couple decades to normalize a behavior that has no place in public,” Blaine Conzatti, the policy center’s president, said in an interview.

Some Idaho drag performers and their supporters, worried their shows and broader LGBTQ rights are at risk, are securing their wigs to defend their art form, through voting, fundraising and performances. Miguel Pesina, who has performed as Maliha Gemini in Boise for several years, has been especially worried about the activist’s draft resolution. Pesina received the proposal, which was reviewed by The Washington Post, from their mom, who is running for a seat in the Idaho state legislature.

“We definitely need to mobilize and strap up our heels, have voting parties, get folks to the polls, engage in our community, and definitely research the candidates that are on the ballot this year,” Pesina said.

When Pesina, 32, was in grade school, they kept a low profile to avoid being bullied as a Brown, chubby gay kid with an effeminate voice. Forming their drag queen persona in college helped them explore their gender fluidity, they said.

“Drag has granted me this permission to be everything I’ve always wanted to be, [and] say everything ... I was too scared of saying in the past,” Pesina said.

Amid talks of banning or restricting drag shows, Cody Hafer, 33, plans to vote, get acquainted with his new legislators in Boise, and attend public hearings and rallies to share his testimony as a drag queen. Hafer said he feels more empowered and affirmed as drag queen Cyraphina, while also positively representing plus-size people.

Cyraphina entertains, but her shows can be emotionally impactful as well, such as when she put on a performance that allowed survivors to share their stories of sexual assault. Years later, one audience member told Hafer “that saved her life, watching that performance and feeling less alone as she navigated healing and processing of sexual violence she experienced,” he said.

Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, resident Jeffrey Samson hopes his three-minute songs as Jazmyn J let people escape from life’s worries and frustrations. Samson feels fortunate to have a family that loves him unconditionally, and he knows some LGBTQ youth aren’t as lucky.

At Jasmine J shows, “they don’t need to worry about what happens, what is going to happen. All they need is to be present with me,” Samson said. “It gives me a sense of purpose.”

Drag, performers say, is a form of creative expression that can be provocative, like nude sculptures or paintings at art museums. But Idaho drag kings and queens, who long have doubled as LGBTQ activists in the state, told The Post they’re cognizant of their audiences and adjust if they’re performing at a 21-plus nightclub versus a Pride festival for families. The only people sexualizing drag, Samson said, are the people who are opposed to its existence.

One example Samson cited was an Idaho blogger’s accusation this past summer that a drag performer exposed himself during a Pride in the Park show in Coeur d’Alene. While the blogger posted a blurred-out video of the performance to her Facebook page, the prosecutor’s office said the unedited recordings “do not depict any exposure.” The performer is suing for defamation.

The Idaho Family Policy Center nonetheless referenced the incident in its petition to “Protect Children from Drag Shows,” calling drag performers “creeps” who are “using our children as pawns for their perverse sexual desires.”

In September, the Boise Pride Festival postponed its kids’ drag performance because of pushback and threats, Executive Director Donald Williamson said.

“There was some dejection, especially some of the older kids, because this is not the first time they’ve been in a situation like this,” Williamson said. “All they were doing was dressing up and getting to go on stage in front of this crowd that is a part of their community and lip-sync some of their favorite pop songs.”

Boise Pride plans to host the event on a bigger stage with a famous drag queen emcee when it’s rescheduled for the kids, who are 11 to 18 years old and going onstage with their parents.

Twin Falls drag queen Chaotic Majesty, or Arya Walker out of drag, said concerns that the performances are inappropriate or dangerous for children are unfounded. Before family events, Walker said, organizers check drag performers’ outfits to make sure dresses aren’t too short and check music tracks to make sure there isn’t any profanity.

Walker grew up around conservative religious people who didn’t accurately teach him about gender and sexuality, he said. Over time, he learned the words to describe himself as a pansexual transgender man. He hopes that a greater awareness and use of LGBTQ terminology can foster inclusivity and help others understand their own identities, too.

“I think it’s a lot of ignorance and fear,” Walker said. “Education helps cure that ignorance, and the hatefulness of it.”

To that end, he has bought children’s books to read and gift to families at kid-friendly events at local parks and bookstores. The books are “LGBT-centered,” he said, while also addressing other issues kids face, such as how to cope when a friend moves away.

But drag performers said perhaps the strongest form of activism they can undertake is showing out — in their communities and onstage.

“People look at you, and they ask questions,” Walker said. “It’s a safe way for people to have a good time and for us to advocate for LGBT rights.”

