From time to time, I feel unsafe as I’m walking home or leaving work. But I’ve always brushed it off, convincing myself that nothing serious would ever happen to me.

Then last month, a young woman was killed in a subway bathroom in Seoul, allegedly by a former co-worker who had stalked her for years. The event shook me to the core as I realized how little stalking, harassment and other gender-based crimes are taken seriously in South Korea and around the world. It has led me to reevaluate what it means to be truly safe.