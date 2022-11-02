Tax-cut guru still says he’s right about Trump, Truss and trickle-down

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NASHVILLE — The mess in England doesn’t mean he’s wrong. Arthur Laffer, the chief cheerleader for supply-side economics since the days of Ronald Reagan, wants to make that clear. Laffer in early October publicly endorsed a dramatic tax-cutting plan proposed by Liz Truss, who was just getting settled in as Britain’s prime minister. “When I read about your new government’s fiscal plans,” Laffer wrote then in the Daily Mail, “I cheered them to the rafters.”

Most people were not cheering, however; the proposal, which called for the largest tax cuts in generations — and included the abolition of the top rate of income tax for high earners — upended financial markets, devalued the pound and set off a political crisis. Two weeks later, and only 45 days after taking office, Truss resigned.

Laffer has not backed down. He still thinks the cuts are what the country needs to revive its economy.

“How can you reflect on the quality of a football team if you don’t let them on the playing field?” he asked on a recent Tuesday. “It was never tried.” Truss’s unveiling of her plan “without any forewarning of any sort almost guaranteed this sort of extreme reaction,” he said. The upheaval “shows the political response to the ideas but doesn’t have any reflection on the economics at all.”

He was sitting in his “Laffer Center” headquarters near Music Row, a two-story building that feels, at least in his part of the office, frozen in a pre-internet age. While his eight employees peck away at their keyboards, Laffer does not use a computer, write emails or text. At 82, his one concession to modernity is a flip phone that his assistant wrangled for him. His contact with Twitter is mainly through the printouts his staff bring him. His walls are packed with a museum-style collection of framed photographs and letters from the powerful friends he has known and advised over the years. Over here is a letter from Ted Kennedy confiding that his advisers were afraid Laffer “would convert me to supply-side economics and a balanced budget amendment.” Over there is a handwritten holiday card from Dan Quayle in which beacon is misspelled as b-e-a-k-o-n.

Laffer has been something of an economic beacon for more than half a century — and, a flawed one at that, many of his colleagues have argued. His contention that tax cuts for the wealthy can stimulate the economy and increase government revenue has been echoed by generations of Republican leaders, including, most recently, President Donald Trump, whom Laffer advised on the tax cuts that became the administration’s signature legislative achievement. (Trump later awarded Laffer the Presidential Medal of Freedom.) He remains in high supply on certain cable news shows. In academic and policy circles, though, withering assessments of Laffer and his ideas are not hard to find.

Laffer “plays a kind of P.T. Barnum of economics,” said Robert Reich, President Bill Clinton’s labor secretary. “Washington loves big personalities with wild ideas that save rich people money.”

“A charlatan who claims to be an economist,” is how former Reagan budget adviser David Stockman described Laffer in a 2013 CSPAN interview.

A “preposterous theory,” Steven Rattner, a former Treasury official under President Barack Obama, wrote in a 2019 New York Times essay, referring to Laffer’s idea that cutting taxes increases revenue.

In his office, Laffer listened as a reporter recited these barbs.

“I could give you a quarter to call someone who gives a rat’s ass,” he said.

Amy Hanauer, the executive director of the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, a nonpartisan group that advocates for progressive tax policy, said Laffer’s ideas have “hurt lots of people” by perpetuating inequality and keeping governments from investing “in things that the country really needs.”

Says Laffer: “Cutting tax rates on the rich and creating a prosperous economy is the best way to alleviate poverty and elevate the lowest echelons of the economic ladder.”

There is a market for what Laffer has to say. By his own account, he earns $750,000 to $1 million a year, a healthy portion of it from speaking engagements that pay $20,000 to $25,000 a pop. He said he has earned as much as $150,000 for overseas appearances. In that way, Laffer’s economic musings are causing a steady flow of money to trickle into his pockets.

Laffer is a tireless talker and raconteur who, in the course of an interview, can drop enough famous names to fill a social register. One moment he’s recalling a conversation he had with Dick Cheney nearly 50 years ago. At another, he’s recounting his friendship with former Los Angeles Lakers owner Jerry Buss and that time he was courtside with Jack Nicholson. He is an equally energetic promoter of his own ideas, happy to parry any question intended to coax him into confessing doubt or error. During a Q&A after a luncheon talk for business executives at a Nashville country club, a man asked Laffer to name his biggest success and biggest failure.

“Next question,” Laffer said. When the laughter subsided, he said his children and grandchildren were his biggest success and added: “To be very honest with you, I love my opponents on the liberal side. Without liberals I wouldn’t have a job.”

In case no one noticed, he pointed out, after talking a bit more, that he had managed to answer the question without citing a failure.

“I dodged,” Laffer said. “I’m proud of myself. I’m slippery that way.”

At the country club luncheon, each attendee received a copy of his new book, “Taxes Have Consequences,” with a handwritten inscription that included a recreation of the doodle — a symmetrical arc on a graph that emerges from the vertical axis like the cone of a submarine — that made Laffer famous.

Even if you can’t place the name Arthur Laffer, you may have heard of the “Laffer curve,” the diagram he is purported to have drawn on a cocktail napkin in 1974 to show the theoretical relationship between tax rates and government revenue. The idea, as depicted by the curve, is simple: tax rates of zero and 100 percent would produce the same amount of tax revenue (none). The lower the tax rate, the greater the potential for economic growth and revenue. The higher the rate, the less there is for consumer spending, investment and Uncle Sam.

The “Laffer curve” helped make its author that rare economist who migrated from policy discussions to popular culture. In a 1979 article, People magazine not only detailed Laffer’s theory, but delved into his years at Yale and Stanford and described his “menagerie of turtles and parrots and a pet weasel.” The “Laffer curve” even got a mention in “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.”

The National Museum of American History in Washington has his diagram in its collection — although Laffer himself told the New York Times that the museum’s napkin was probably a replica that he’d drawn as a keepsake for Jude Wanniski, a Wall Street Journal editor who helped popularize the idea.

A replica of what? Laffer isn’t sure.

“I don’t know that there was an original,” he said now. “A napkin is just juicy.”

He compared the story to a good joke you keep telling because it gets laughs.

The story Laffer and his conservative allies tell about his career is a highlight reel of tax-cutting successes, starring leaders whose economic plans he helped conceive, including British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, Reagan and Trump. Laffer points out that he has advised Democrats, too, including former Colorado Sen. Gary Hart when he ran for president in 1988, and California Gov. Jerry Brown’s 1992 presidential campaign. He says he twice voted for Clinton. He also blurbed his “dear friend” Al Gore’s 2013 book, “The Future,” writing that it is “amazingly rich in wisdom, practicality, and insight.”

Regardless of the politicians who have embraced Laffer and his ideas, stories about supply-side economics in action have not always been flattering. After instituting historic cuts to tax rates, Reagan implemented tax-raising initiatives for several years to offset mounting deficits. The deficit also grew after Trump cut taxes. And a decade ago in Kansas, after Republican Gov. Sam Brownback instituted tax reductions on the wealthy that Laffer hailed as a “revolution in a cornfield,” state leaders had to impose severe cuts to education and infrastructure as they scrambled to close a massive deficit. The state legislature then reversed the tax cuts.

“It turned out pretty badly,” said Bruce Bartlett, a former domestic policy adviser to Reagan and a Laffer critic. “It lost so much revenue that the same people who passed the tax cut had to pass an increase to keep the whole financial enterprise afloat. It shows the lack of seriousness that underlies all of Arthur’s analyses.”

Laffer blames the deficits that followed the Reagan and Trump tax cuts on government spending — a realm that he says is beyond his purview.

And Kansas?

The governor’s tax cut, Laffer said, was relatively insignificant when compared to the size of the state’s budget.

“When your biggest criticism of me is Kansas, I mean, come on,” he says, giggling. “What the hell is Kansas? There was no cataclysm. It was boring old Kansas before and after.”

In Laffer’s office, Randi Butler, his chief of staff, walks in with a new artifact suitable for framing.

“Trump sent this,” she says handing her boss a note.

“Art — My great honor, best wishes, Donald.” The former president’s words are scrawled in thick black marker on a copy of a note that Laffer had sent Trump thanking him for plugging his new book on Truth Social. (Trump wrote the foreword.)

Laffer, who worked in the Nixon administration’s budget office, says he thinks President Richard M. Nixon was a “crook” and that Nixon’s chief of staff H.R. Haldeman was “a bastard.” But the various investigations of alleged wrongdoing by Trump and his associates have not dimmed Laffer’s assessment of the 45th president.

“I love Donald,” Laffer says.

Trump has returned the love, awarding him the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2019. A photo of Trump, his arm around Laffer during the Oval Office ceremony, hangs on the economist’s wall.

Asked if he would help Trump if he runs again, Laffer says, “I’m sure I would. I think he was great on economics.”

And what about the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol that occurred after Trump made false claims that voter fraud cost him the election?

“I really don’t have enough information to make any type of judgments on that,” Laffer said.

On what?

“Whether he stole the election, all this controversy, this brouhaha going on,” he said. “And I don’t really find it interesting enough for me to want to delve into it.”

Not his purview.

Laffer suspects that his Trump ties have made him less attractive to certain news channels where he previously preached his economics with more regularity. “I’m now a pariah because of that,” he said. For all the attention gets from the likes of Fox News and the Fox Business Channel, he still wants as broad an audience as possible.

Laffer’s TV appearances are frequent enough that several years ago he agreed to have a studio built in his office, which means he can do his broadcast hits without having to venture outside and navigate Nashville traffic. His upcoming schedule included an interview with the BBC, which wanted to ask about what’s going on in the post-Truss U.K. A Japanese journalist wanted to discuss the upcoming midterm elections and the looming possibility of a recession. His friend, Lawrence Kudlow, who also advised Trump on economics and now hosts a show on Fox Business, wanted to talk about Laffer’s new book and what Truss’s successor, Rishi Sunak, faces as he takes over as prime minister.

On this particular day, Newsmax, the Trump-friendly channel, asked him about what the host characterized as the irresponsible spending and the debt piling up in the country right now. In his response, Laffer said Americans survived the economic missteps of Johnson, Nixon, Ford and Carter, whom he described as “the four stooges” who comprised “the biggest assemblage of bipartisan ignorance probably put on planet Earth.” He suggested that politicians’ salaries should be based on the performance of the economy.

If it goes up, he said, so should their pay. Down? They should pay the people they represent.

After more than 50 years on the speaking circuit, Laffer has a theory about economists.

“If they create a hullabaloo, they get a lot of pay,” he said. “The attention granted to me enhances my income earning ability.”

Hard to argue with that one.

“But I will also say, let’s look at the data together and see if I’ve not been right,” he continued, referring to his broader work. “Let’s have a debate. I’ll do it for free.”

