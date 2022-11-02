She put a stranger on her shoulders at a Phillies rally. Now fans want them to marry.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It was an improbable pennant win for the Phillies, and swarms of fans met the moment as they realized their long-suffering team was going to the World Series for the first time in 13 years. They converged near City Hall, whooping and hugging strangers in the crowd.

“I would call myself an average Philly fan,” said Jim Lindrooth, 29, who was there with a group of friends that night, Oct. 23. “But the average Philly fan is a mega fan.” His band even recorded a song about Philly sports.

Lindrooth and his friend Laird Frazier, 30, became separated from their group in the crowd. As they searched for their buddies, they waded through the throng, tossing cans of beer to partygoers. This caught the eye of a woman who gestured for a drink.

As Lindrooth gave her a beer, she overheard their conversation about looking for their friends. The woman responded as any self-respecting Phillies fan would: “Do you want to get on my shoulders?” she asked, then hoisted Lindrooth up above the sea of revelers.

It worked. His buddies spotted him atop her shoulders and made their way over.

The interaction was fleeting but hilarious, leaving Lindrooth wishing he’d taken more time to talk with the quick-thinking stranger who came to his rescue.

This reminded Frazier of “missed connections,” a Craigslist-era tradition in which romantic hopefuls would create a listing that described a chance encounter and ask the object of affection to reach out if they’re interested. The next day, Frazier penned a witty blurb and shared the plea to a Phillies fan club on Facebook.

“It was the last that Jim saw of the heroine who literally lifted us up when we were down and helped us salvage our celebratory evening,” Frazier wrote. “This is where we need your help. We believe that this woman very well could be my friend Jim’s future wife. We don’t know her name, just that she was hot, thirsty, kind, and sturdy — which checks all the boxes for Jim’s ideal mate. Please help us find her so that we can let this fateful interaction blossom into the love story that all Phils fans deserve.”

He later admitted that he wrote the post as a goof, assuming only a few dozen people would notice it.

The blurb also featured a long-winded endorsement, including: “He’s a real one-of-a-kind catch. With Swedish genes and an unmistakable fashion sense (he was wearing a Phillies jacket and a Pokémon hat at City Hall if that helps), you’ll never want to look away. Jim is above average height and only 29 years young. He works in Finance and can easily fund his future wife’s lifestyle, like whenever she wants to buy a new pair of Crocs.”

“There’s a lot of references to James that I don’t think anyone actually understands outside of our friend group,” Frazier said.

The inside jokes didn’t deter supporters. Thousands flocked to the post to share it, then took to the comments to join in exaggerating the lore of Lindrooth, creating fictitious tales of Philadelphia-themed valor.

“​​Jim once saved me and my entire family from a Delco Bear attack. We owe him our lives. #TEAMJIM,” wrote a fan.

Others claimed he’d delivered a baby on Broad Street, rescued a man from drowning on the flooded expressway, and accomplished other herculean feats.

Within hours, Erin Sweeney, 27, stumbled upon the story in a group for Delaware County residents, where she grew up. She recognized a photo of Jim’s hat — a backward Pokémon cap that stood out in a sea of Phillies red and maroon.

She revealed herself as the Cinderella of the night and dropped in a picture of Jim perched atop her shoulders. She wrote in all caps, “JIM I’M SO GLAD YOU FOUND YOUR FRIENDS!”

By this time, their brief meet-and-hoist had taken on a greater meaning, inspiring Philly fans across the city who became invested in their story. Some people were shocked Sweeney had surfaced and responded with, “WAIT THEY FOUND HER?!”

Fans advocated for the pair to see each other again, and a radio host suggested on air that a sponsor should send Lindrooth and Sweeney to a World Series game.

Martha Agnew, who had been following the story on Facebook since the beginning, decided she could play a small role in the citywide fairy tale. She was moved by the wholesome effort to find Sweeney.

“We want to root for the underdog and believe in something positive,” said Agnew, 38.

She contacted her boss, James J. McHugh Jr. of the law firm Lopez McHugh, who agreed to donate his own tickets to the pair for Game 4 of the series, which will be played on Wednesday in Philadelphia.

“Defying the odds, that’s a part of Philly’s DNA,” said Frazier, who explained that the city’s people and its teams feel perpetually underappreciated and underrecognized. “For people growing up in the Philly area, it really shapes their identity.”

Frazier said the could-be love story captured the attention of people who appreciated Sweeney’s moment of brawn and kindness, as well as his amusing friendship gesture.

Lindrooth and Sweeney, who met for drinks after work last week to discuss the saga, gratefully accepted the tickets. Sweeney said she wants to re-create the shoulder-sit at Citizens Bank Park. Some fans are hoping they’ll be featured on the kiss cam — but Sweeney, who is single, does not want to be put on the spot.

She said she’s “allergic to PDA” and “would faint” if the pressure was on. Onlookers continue to comment on the post, fantasizing about who would officiate a parade-day wedding — but the pair just laughs that off.

“I’d be thrilled if I end up with an awesome new friendship because of this,” said Lindrooth. “And if it became something more in a natural way, that would be fine too.”

They both recognized that meeting again wouldn’t be possible without the involvement of other Philadelphians. Both Lindrooth and Sweeney described Philly fans as having a passion and authenticity that’s misperceived by outsiders as brash. Sweeney said she believes Philadelphians are always ready to show support for their teams and each other.

Frazier, whose playful Facebook post started the episode, said the negative reputation is a force that makes Philadelphians feel closer to each other.

“We know that’s not true and we got each other’s backs,” he said.

Sweeney wholeheartedly agreed — with a caveat.

“The dating scene in Philly is not as promising as the fan base,” she said with a laugh.

