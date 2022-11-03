Dwyane Wade defends trans daughter, blasts ex-wife’s objection to name change

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Dwyane Wade on Thursday fired back in a social media post against his ex-wife, Siohvaughn Funches-Wade, who filed a petition this week objecting to the former NBA star’s August court filing to legally change their trans daughter’s name and assigned gender. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Funches-Wade’s objection, filed Tuesday in a Los Angeles County court, requests that their 15-year-old daughter, Zaya, “make this monumental decision for themselves” when she turns 18, the “age of majority.” She also claims that Wade stands to “profit” from Zaya’s name and gender change with contracts and marketing opportunities through companies like Disney and “may be pressuring or incentivizing the minor child with lucrative financial opportunities.”

“These are serious and harmful allegations that have hurt our children,” Wade responded in a statement posted to his Instagram. “While none of us are surprised by Siohvaughn’s attempt to fight Zaya’s identity and her unwavering attempt to drag my name through the mud, I’m very disappointed that she continuously find ways of centering herself and HER needs, without regard to her children.”

Representatives for Wade did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Wade and Funches-Wade, who were married from 2002 to 2010, share two children together: Zaya and a 20-year-old son, Zaire Wade.

Dwyane Wade married actress Gabrielle Union in 2014. In recent years, the couple have spoken openly about their support for Zaya’s gender identity.

“We are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ+ community and we’re proud allies as well,” Wade said during an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in 2020. “We’re just trying to figure out as much information as we can to make sure that we give our child the best opportunity to be her best self.”

A hearing to resolve the case of Zaya’s official name and gender change is set for Dec. 12.

This story will be updated.

