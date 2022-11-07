Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Shortly after Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter was finalized, the comedian Dane Cook (you remember him from the aughts) tweeted to his 2.7 million followers, “Can comedians be funny again on here? Is it safe?” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The implication was that it hadn’t been safe before — that Twitter’s previous bosses had castrated Cook’s natural online state, depriving the masses of his provocative yet hilarious content.

About a week later, I checked in on Cook’s Twitter feed to see just what we’d been missing out on all these years. Here is what I found: “The world population clock is 7.98 billion humans as of this morning,” he tweeted a few days ago. “My alarm was set for 8 billion. I’m always up early.”

So, I’m not a comedian or a comedy judge or even particularly funny, but even I can tell you that this tweet sounds like a rejected joke from the Progressive insurance commercials where young people turn into their dipwad parents.

Musk reportedly does fancy himself a comedy connoisseur. “The billionaire, who is known to halt meetings in order to watch ‘Monty Python’ clips, has made a habit of socially cultivating buzzy comedians and comic entertainers,” according to the New York Times.

As the new owner of Twitter, Musk seems to view himself as not just a fan of comedy but also as a liberator of oppressed comedians. Earlier this year, when Twitter suspended the satirical Babylon Bee after it named a transgender woman from the Biden administration as its “Man of the Year,” Musk reached out to the Bee and “mused on that call that he might need to buy Twitter,” according to Seth Dillon, CEO of the Bee. After the sale finally happened, Musk posted: “Comedy is now legal on Twitter.”

But if you spend several days scrolling through the thousands of responses to Musk’s promise of newly legal humor, what you find isn’t a lot of revolutionary jokes, but rather a lot of tired jokes. A lot of “jokes” that should be censored not by any Twitter regime but by the self-respect of the sender, well before he reached for the send button. A lot of male grievance disguised as comedy, and a lot of cultural anxiety disguised as reverence for the comedic arts.

One response (“joke”?) was an altered clip of Nancy Pelosi, posted on the day her husband was attacked with a hammer in their home, made to look like the house speaker had very saggy breasts.

Another response was a clip from Scottish actor Billy Connolly ranting about gender-neutral language. (He’s really panicked that manholes will become known as “personholes.”)

A whole bunch of users responded with “edgy” memes: “In a nation divided, I’m with the ones who carry guns and know which bathroom to use.” Or: “It’s called a joke. We used to tell them before people became offended by everything.” Or: “The humorless will just have to deal with their own feelings.”

Those last two really sum it up, don’t they? Comedy was always legal on Twitter. What the site has regulated, in its conduct policy, is content where the punchline is racism or sexism or transphobia or public health misinformation in the middle of a pandemic. What a certain strain of Musk’s fans were looking for was not the generic freedom to “be funny” on Twitter, but rather the opportunity to make specific kinds of jokes on that website. Musk is their comedy hero, because, to them, saving comedy means guaranteeing their freedom to post, as one respondent did, a picture of a mincing, bare-chested, porn-stached construction worker holding a hammer and caption it with, “Where’s Nancy?”

For decades, the default prototype of a comedian was a White, straight and able-bodied man who was allowed to make “jokes” about whatever amused him, even if his amusement relied on harmful stereotypes. That is now changing, as more people realize that all kinds of comedians can be funny, and there are all kinds of ways to be funny that don’t involve inflicting harm.

I’m thinking, as an example, of the work of Hannah Gadsby, whose comedy specials have made an art of being provocative in the truest sense: They provoke thinking and reflection. She makes viewers laugh at her fraught experiences as a gay woman — then makes us think about why she felt the need to make us laugh at her, and why we thought it was funny to watch her do it.

Provocative jokes provoke you to think. Provocative “jokes” provoke you to not think; they reassure you that the world is exactly as you already believed it to be.

And, hey, if you’re not trying to make comedy that makes people think too hard or change too much (totally fair), you’re absolutely free to make jokes about sex and poop and Instagram and your in-laws and any number of other experiences that don’t run on the toxic fuel that pools up in people’s brains.

But something like mocking people’s pronouns is actually the opposite of edgy. It’s commodity humor for smarmy reactionaries. Nobody needs to log on to Twitter when you can hear the same “jokes” from your grandfather’s dementia-addled roommate at Leisure World, and walk away with a free pudding cup. Or from your brother’s most frat-brained friend. Or from your aunt’s favorite shock jock.

A joke insisting that a trans woman is a man is only “funny” to the extent that it is hostile. Take away the hostility and the sheen of taboo, and it’s no more clever than, “My alarm was set for 8 billion.” A joke so worn out that it makes you feel embarrassed for the people making it. They are trying so very hard, and it shows.

It’s the same feeling I had watching a clip of Musk entering Twitter headquarters on his first day at his new office. He was carrying a kitchen sink. He tweeted the clip with the text, “Let that sink in.”

Elon. God.

This wasn’t a clip that inspired a lot of confidence that Musk was the right person to answer the question, “Can comedians be funny again on here?”

I mean, I don’t know, dudes. Can you?

