Jill Biden’s last, relentless push to boost vulnerable Democrats

Is there a bat signal that vulnerable Democrats send into the dark night to summon first lady Jill Biden? If so, it has gone up in an astounding number of states with the country’s most competitive races — Rhode Island, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Texas, Virginia and Maryland — over the past two weeks.

Not only that, she is descending onto tougher races than her husband, in states where animosity toward Democrats is high, such as the razor-thin race of Sen. Mark Kelly in Arizona, or two unexpected battlegrounds on Long Island. It is a testament to her popularity, as the most requested surrogate in the administration, and her ability to track well with Democrats without being toxic to swing voters or Republicans, and to an overriding concern that President Biden’s presence is not always a plus.

After Tuesday, the question is, will there be carnage for everyone Jill Biden hoped to help, or will her tireless efforts sweep them out of harm’s way just before a Republican wave crashes in?

The 71-year-old first lady, known for dropping in at barre classes around Washington and leaving younger gym rats in her dust, has been on the kind of sprint toward the midterms that would exhaust Olympic athletes. She has been traveling to so many states that when she walked onstage at an event on Saturday, National Education Association President Becky Pringle felt compelled to remind her, “You’re in Arizona.”

She went to Houston the day after her beloved Philadelphia Phillies lost to the Astros in Game 6 of the World Series and politely clapped as the pastor of a Baptist church praised the team, followed by another event filled with congratulatory speeches about the Astros. She even had to give a speech in front of a screen declaring the Astros the world champions.

And then, she had to listen to the candidate she was trying to help, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, read a proclamation for the Astros. Hidalgo apologized to Biden halfway through. “This is so painful,” said Biden, before eventually congratulating the Astros on behalf of the Phillies. Now that is taking one for the team.

The administration has, essentially, put the first lady in charge of bringing home the races that will determine whether Democrats will hold onto the majority in Congress. The only marquee race President Biden is campaigning for, in contrast, is John Fetterman against Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania. He has tended to go to deep blue states where the anger over inflation and gas prices that frequently gets directed toward him will not destroy Democrats’ chances of winning. He has not been to places like Georgia, Arizona or Wisconsin.

She only goes where campaigns and Democratic organizations have requested her presence, according to her press secretary, Vanessa Valdivia, but it is unclear if those requests are made in the spirit of having a little insurance or in a last-ditch attempt to throw the whole plate of spaghetti at the wall in hopes that something will stick.

Is where Jill Biden goes an indication of where Democrats are weak and desperate?

Her activity last week seemed to signal that what prognosticators have predicted is true: Democrats are in danger of losing seats in their longtime strongholds in New England. On the last Wednesday of October she was out in Providence and Cranston, R.I., stumping for Seth Magaziner, the state treasurer who is up against an extremely popular Republican, Allan Fung, who spent 12 years as the mayor of Cranston, and is running as a moderate who supports abortion rights and President Biden’s infrastructure plans.

The Saturday before Halloween, Jill Biden was out stumping for Sen. Maggie Hassan in New Hampshire, where a late surge by Republican Donald Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general, has Democrats worried. A Republican win in either race could indicate that the party might sweep the board.

Then on Sunday, she made the rounds in Long Island, where even the chair of the House Democratic campaign committee is worried about keeping his seat. Republican super PACs are trying to defeat Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, who is up against Republican Mike Lawler, a state assemblyman who opposes most abortions and whom Maloney has dubbed “MAGA Mike.” President Biden, too, stopped in to boost Maloney over the weekend.

While in New York, Biden spoke at a fundraiser for the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee in the home of Jonathan Soros (son of George) and also campaigned for Robert Zimmerman, who is in a toss-up race for a vacant seat in New York’s Third District. The decision to break out the big guns (the president) on Long Island can be seen as a sign of how worried Democrats are about losing ground in solidly blue territory, particularly when Gov. Kathy Hochul is facing a tougher bid in her election to a full term than expected.

Oh, and, like her husband and former president Barack Obama, Jill Biden went to Pennsylvania on a number of get-out-the-vote events that culminated in watching Game 4 of the World Series. (The Phillies lost that one.) Every Tuesday and Thursday, the first lady has taken a break from the campaign schedule to teach her English composition class at Northern Virginia Community College.

This weekend was her toughest push yet. In Arizona on Saturday, as she has done at many stops, Biden spoke of the election as “a choice between two drastically different visions for our country. In one, Democrats up and down the ballot, keep going to build on the historic progress that we have made. And in the other, Republicans are ramping up their attacks on workers, standing with corporations. They are putting Social Security and Medicare on the chopping block.”

Later, at a rally for Kelly, Biden reminded the crowd she is a teacher and gave them an assignment: “Do your homework,” she told them, and get people out to vote. “This race is going to be close, so put voting at the top of your to do list.”

The Houston trip the next day included Sunday services at two Baptist churches with Hidalgo, who is in a tough race to keep her seat as Harris County judge, and an impromptu stop at a soul food restaurant to eat oxtail, fried chicken, collard greens and sweet tea, and looking resigned while Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee celebrated the Astros’ win, according to a pool report.

Harris County is the largest jurisdiction in Texas, home to Houston, and a Democratic stronghold where Republican lawmakers are pushing to send monitors to do randomized checks on the polls in a state that has passed extensive restrictions on voting rights.

As she left one of the Baptist churches, Biden reminded the congregants to make a plan to vote and then a contingency plan for that plan and to make sure all their loved ones and friends and neighbors had a plan, too. “Because even if it seems small, every single vote counts,” she said. “One vote can win an election and one election can set a new course.”

Without pause, she was in Virginia on Monday stumping for Rep. Jennifer Wexton, and then rallying Democrats in Maryland. As for herself, she already voted last week in Delaware. She will be teaching on Election Day.

