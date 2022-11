Countless studies have shown that girls are socialized to be sweet, accommodating and polite. This people-pleasing, conflict-averse behavior often reaches well into adulthood, and it is tough to break these habits and be more assertive.

Now that I am in my 30s, I am making a conscious effort to examine — and hopefully, unravel — my own tendency to say “yes” to too much at the expense of my own time, energy and mental health and set some much-needed boundaries.